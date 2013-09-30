Surrogacy in India
Nayana Patel (C, bottom), a gynaecologist, shows a magazine to surrogate mothers inside a temporary home for surrogates, provided by Akanksha IVF centre, in Anand town, south of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, August 26, 2013. India is a leading center for surrogate motherhood, partly due to Hinduism's acceptance of the concept. Rising demand from abroad for Indian surrogate mothers has turned "surrogacy tourism" there into a billion dollar industry, according to a report by the Law Commission of India. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A surrogate mother rests inside a temporary home for surrogates, provided by Akanksha IVF centre, in Anand town, about 70 km (44 miles) south of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A surrogate mother holds a book inside a temporary home for surrogates, provided by Akanksha IVF centre, in Anand town, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Surrogate mothers rest inside a temporary home for surrogates, provided by Akanksha IVF centre, in Anand town, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
First time surrogate mother Ambika, 28, rests with her biological son, inside a temporary home for surrogates, provided by Akanksha IVF centre, in Anand town, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Karishma Barnar, 22, who is pregnant with her second child as a surrogate, prepares to eat a meal with her husband Babu inside a temporary home for surrogates, provided by Akanksha IVF centre, in Anand town, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal more
Madhu Makwana (L), 35, who is a first time surrogate mother, gets ready for her baby shower ceremony as her biological daughter Preeti (C) drinks milk, inside a temporary home for surrogates provided by Akanksha IVF centre in Anand town, August 22,...more
Madhu Makwana (2nd L), 35, who is a first time surrogate mother, attends her baby shower ceremony inside a temporary home for surrogates provided by Akanksha IVF centre in Anand town, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Sharda, 35, who is a first time surrogate mother, rests inside a temporary home for surrogates provided by Akanksha IVF centre in Anand town, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Children of surrogate mothers play inside a clinic belonging to Akanksha IVF center in Anand town, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Surrogate mothers shop from a local vendor inside a temporary home for surrogate mothers, provided by Akanksha IVF center, in Anand town, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A surrogate mother speaks to her husband on a phone, inside a temporary home for surrogates provided by Akanksha IVF centre in Anand town, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Ragini, 32, a first-time surrogate, lies on a bed next to her husband Kirit, 38, after an embryo transfer was conducted on her, inside the Akanksha IVF center in Anand town, August 25, 2013. Ambika, who is a housewife and a mother of two children, is...more
Pamila, 25, who is a first time surrogate mother, rests inside a temporary home for surrogates, provided by Akanksha IVF centre, in Anand town, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Surrogate mothers rest inside a temporary home for surrogates provided by Akanksha IVF centre in Anand town, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Rekha Patel (R), 42, from Britain, touches surrogate mother Naina Patel's (C) biological daughter inside a temporary home for surrogates provided by Akanksha IVF centre in Anand town, August 25, 2013. Naina carried and delivered Rekha's daughter...more
Surrogate mothers (L-R) Daksha, 37, Renuka, 23, and Rajia, 39, pose for a photograph inside a temporary home for surrogates provided by Akanksha IVF centre in Anand town, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Diksha, 29, who has acted as a surrogate mother twice, poses next to her husband Mahendra Prasad Dayali, 30, inside her house in Anand town, August 24, 2013. Diksha, a housewife, acted as a surrogate mother for Japanese couples in 2008 and 2010....more
Papiya, 26, who is pregnant with her second child as a surrogate, speaks to her husband on a mobile phone inside a temporary home for surrogates provided by Akanksha IVF centre in Anand town, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Surrogate mothers wait for a routine examination with doctors at the Akanksha IVF center in Anand town, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Embryologist Harsha Bhadarka, displays a container of frozen embryos inside a lab at the Akanksha IVF center in Anand town, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Gynaecologist Nayana Patel, carries out an ultrasound examination on Renuka, 23, a surrogate mother, at the Akanksha IVF centre in Anand town, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
An ultrasound image of surrogate mother Manjula, 30, is seen on a monitor at the Akanksha IVF centre in Anand town, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Gynaecologist Nayana Patel examines a surrogate mother at the Akanksha IVF centre in Anand town, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Rekha Patel, 42, from Britain, looks at her week-old-baby girl Gabriella, at the Akanksha IVF centre in Anand town, August 24, 2013. Gabriella was carried and delivered by an Indian surrogate mother, Naina Patel. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Rekha Patel, 42, holds her week-old-baby girl Gabriella, while speaking to her husband Daniele Fabbricatore, 39, at the Akanksha IVF centre in Anand town, August 25, 2013. Gabriella was carried and delivered by an Indian surrogate mother, Naina...more
Briton Rekha Patel, 42, holds her week-old-baby girl Gabriella, as her husband Daniele Fabbricatore, 39, watches inside an intensive care unit at the Akanksha IVF centre in Anand town, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Rekha Patel, 42 (R), from Britain, holds her week-old-baby girl Gabriella, as she stands next to a doctor at the Akanksha IVF centre in Anand town, about 70 km (44 miles) south of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi...more
Daniele Fabbricatore, 39, from Britain, carries his week-old-baby girl Gabriella, after she was discharged from the Akanksha IVF centre in Anand town, about 70 km (44 miles) south of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, August 25, 2013. ...more
Daniele Fabbricatore, 39, holds his week-old daughter Gabriella, who is kissed by her maternal grandmother Vanita Patel, outside the Akanksha IVF centre in Anand town, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Daniele Fabbricatore, 39, from Britain, kisses his week-old-baby girl Gabriella, inside a hotel room in Anand town, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Gabriella, the week-old daughter of Rekha Patel, 42, and Daniele Fabbricatore, 39, sleeps in a hotel room in Anand town, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
