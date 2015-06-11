A participant of a "survival game" and a former Japanese Self Defense Force personnel, poses for pictures with his air gun at a field in Chiba, Japan, May 30, 2015. The young Japanese, armed not with real weapons but air guns that shoot plastic...more

A participant of a "survival game" and a former Japanese Self Defense Force personnel, poses for pictures with his air gun at a field in Chiba, Japan, May 30, 2015. The young Japanese, armed not with real weapons but air guns that shoot plastic pellets, are devotees of so-called "survival games," which are increasingly popular in a land whose soldiers have not gone into battle since defeat in World War Two. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close