Survival games
A participant of a "survival game" and a former Japanese Self Defense Force personnel, poses for pictures with his air gun at a field in Chiba, Japan, May 30, 2015. The young Japanese, armed not with real weapons but air guns that shoot plastic...more
A participant of a "survival game" wearing a Pikachu head protector holds his air gun during his game at a field in Chiba, Japan, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Participants of a "survival game" wait for the start of their game at a field in Chiba, Japan, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A participant of a "survival game" puts on a protective face mask before his game at a field in Chiba, Japan, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A participant of a "survival game" practices shooting her air gun at a shooting range at a field in Chiba, Japan, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A participant of a "survival game" shows his air gun under his favorite animation character patch (top) which also reads, "package direct from battlefield" at a field in Chiba, Japan, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Participants of a "survival game" holding their air guns maneuver during their game at a field in Chiba, Japan, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Participants of a "survival game" raising their hands high yell "hit" as they are shot by plastic pellets during their game at a field in Chiba, Japan, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A participant of a "survival game" wearing a camera on his head prepares before his game at a field in Chiba, Japan, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A participant of a "survival game" wearing a face mask holds his air gun as he maneuvers during his game at a field in Chiba, Japan, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
