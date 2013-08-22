Surviving with severed hands
Angelica Maribel Murillo, 37, poses for a photograph at her home in the La Nueva Australia neighborhood in Tegucigalpa August 21, 2013. Angelica's husband attacked her in 2008, accusing her of having an affair, and cut off her two hands with a...more
Angelica Maribel Murillo, 37, poses for a photograph at her home in the La Nueva Australia neighborhood in Tegucigalpa August 21, 2013. Angelica's husband attacked her in 2008, accusing her of having an affair, and cut off her two hands with a machete while trying to kill her. He is on the run since then, while she raises their four children by making and selling tortillas. Some 225 women have been killed during the first six months of 2013, according to local media. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
