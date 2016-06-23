Suspected North Korean rocket washes ashore

An object is shown to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. "We will analyse the materials and the level of technology used," a Japanese Ministry of Defence official said after the part was delivered by truck to the ministry. The pockmarked 75 kg (165 lb) part, almost two metres long and over a metre wide, lay on a blanket and blue tarpaulin in a forecourt at the ministry. REUTERS/Toru Hanai