Edition:
United Kingdom

Suspected North Korean rocket washes ashore

Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
TOKYO, JAPAN
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

An object, suspected to be half of a nose cone from a North Korean rocket launched in February, that washed up on a Japanese beach, is shown to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. Japan on Thursday began to examine the suspected nose cone of a North Korean rocket that washed up on a Japanese beach, hoping to glean information on the reclusive state's ballistic missile programme a day after it...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
An object, suspected to be half of a nose cone from a North Korean rocket launched in February, that washed up on a Japanese beach, is shown to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. Japan on Thursday began to examine the suspected nose cone of a North Korean rocket that washed up on a Japanese beach, hoping to glean information on the reclusive state's ballistic missile programme a day after it test-launched two more missiles. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
1 / 10
Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
TOKYO, JAPAN
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

The inside of the suspected rocket is seen at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. The red, white and blue item, believed to be half of the nose cone designed to protect the rocket's payload, was found on a beach in western Japan last Thursday and is suspected to come from a long-range, three-stage rocket fired by North Korea on Feb ruary 7 that flew over Japan's southwest Okinawa island chain. South Korean...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
The inside of the suspected rocket is seen at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. The red, white and blue item, believed to be half of the nose cone designed to protect the rocket's payload, was found on a beach in western Japan last Thursday and is suspected to come from a long-range, three-stage rocket fired by North Korea on Feb ruary 7 that flew over Japan's southwest Okinawa island chain. South Korean authorities recovered the other half. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
2 / 10
Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
TOKYO, JAPAN
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

An object is shown to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. "We will analyse the materials and the level of technology used," a Japanese Ministry of Defence official said after the part was delivered by truck to the ministry. The pockmarked 75 kg (165 lb) part, almost two metres long and over a metre wide, lay on a blanket and blue tarpaulin in a forecourt at the ministry. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
An object is shown to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. "We will analyse the materials and the level of technology used," a Japanese Ministry of Defence official said after the part was delivered by truck to the ministry. The pockmarked 75 kg (165 lb) part, almost two metres long and over a metre wide, lay on a blanket and blue tarpaulin in a forecourt at the ministry. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
3 / 10
Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
TOKYO, JAPAN
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

An object is shown to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. The February launch, which North Korea said put a satellite into orbit hundreds of kilometres above Earth, came just weeks after Pyongyang carried out a nuclear bomb test, both in defiance of U.N. resolutions and sanctions. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
An object is shown to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. The February launch, which North Korea said put a satellite into orbit hundreds of kilometres above Earth, came just weeks after Pyongyang carried out a nuclear bomb test, both in defiance of U.N. resolutions and sanctions. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
4 / 10
Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
TOKYO, JAPAN
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

A component of an object is seen at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. Concern that North Korea is getting closer to perfecting its ballistic missile technology heightened on Wednesday after it fired what appeared to be two intermediate range ballistic missiles. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
A component of an object is seen at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. Concern that North Korea is getting closer to perfecting its ballistic missile technology heightened on Wednesday after it fired what appeared to be two intermediate range ballistic missiles. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
5 / 10
Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
TOKYO, JAPAN
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

An object, suspected to be half of a nose cone from a North Korean rocket, is shown to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
An object, suspected to be half of a nose cone from a North Korean rocket, is shown to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
6 / 10
Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
TOKYO, JAPAN
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

The inside of an object is seen at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
The inside of an object is seen at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
7 / 10
Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
TOKYO, JAPAN
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

An object is shown to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
An object is shown to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
8 / 10
Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
TOKYO, JAPAN
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

Members of Japan Self-Defense Forces carry an object as it is shown to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Members of Japan Self-Defense Forces carry an object as it is shown to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
9 / 10
Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
TOKYO, JAPAN
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

An object is shown to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
An object is shown to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
10 / 10

Suspected North Korean rocket washes ashore

Suspected North Korean rocket washes ashore Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Colombia's long war with FARC

Colombia's long war with FARC
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »