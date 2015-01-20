Edition:
Swasthani Brata Katha festival

Devotees take a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
1 / 15
A devotee dries her hair after taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
2 / 15
A Hindu holy man holds the holy Swasthani Brata Katha as he recites verses from the book at the bank of River Saali in Sankhu on the first day of Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
3 / 15
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
4 / 15
A devotee covers her face after taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
5 / 15
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
6 / 15
A devotee offers prayers in the early morning during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
7 / 15
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
8 / 15
A devotee arrives to offer prayer during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
9 / 15
A woman carrying her child walks along the premises of Pashupatinath temple during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
10 / 15
Hindu women sit around fires as they keep warm before taking holy baths at Saali River during the first day of the Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Sankhu in Kathmandu January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
11 / 15
The hand of a devotee is silhouetted as she sits beside a fire to keep warm before taking a holy bath in Saali River on the first day of the Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Sankhu in Kathmandu January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
12 / 15
A devotee takes a holy bath in the River Saali in Sankhu on the first day of Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
13 / 15
Devotees return after taking a holy bath at the Saali River on the first day of the Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Sankhu in Kathmandu January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
14 / 15
A Hindu holy man, or Sadhu, sits near the fire to keep himself warm on the first day of the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
15 / 15
