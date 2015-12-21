Swedish ski resort hosts refugees
A refugee takes a selfie at the front of his camp at a hotel touted as the world's most northerly ski resort in Riksgransen, Sweden, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Refugee children clear the snow at the front of their camp December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A refugee girl looks outside of her camp December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Refugees use smartphones in the lobby of their camp December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A refugee walks to his camp December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Chief assistants, refugees Wela al-Sumari (L to R), Ali Husein, Mogdad Ajad and Wacl al-Shater, pose for a picture in kitchen in their camp, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Assistant teacher, refugee Obaid Nasir Ahmad, works in a class December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Refugees disembark and make their way to a camp December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A message for refugees is seen in the lobby of their camp December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Refugee women sit in the lobby of their camp, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Refugees leave a supermarket to walk to their camp December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A refugee clears snow at the entrance of a camp, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Refugee children attend class in a camp December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Refugee checks his smartphone in his camp December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A Koran is pictured in a makeshift mosque in a refugee camp December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Refugees arrive at their camp, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A refugee looks on in the lobby of his camp December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A Syrian refugee with her children sits in the lobby of her camp December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Refugees are seen in a dining room December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A view of a train station, near a refugee camp December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Refugees walk to their camp December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Refugee Wacl al-Shater shows a picture of his family in Syria in the kitchen December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Assistant teacher, refugee Obaid Nasir Ahmad, works in a classroom December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Refugees disembark and make their way to a camp December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Refugees are seen at a dining room December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A refugee uses a smartphone in the lobby December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Refugees are seen in a dining room December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Refugees walk to their camp December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
