Swimming with sharks
A tourist swims with a sandbar shark on a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Shark ecologist and boat captain Juan Oliphant signals to tourists that a lot of sharks are approaching them on a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Sandbar sharks swim around during a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Shark ecologist Ocean Ramsey surfaces after swimming with sharks on a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Sandbar sharks swim around during a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Shark ecologist Ocean Ramsey gives a pre-dive briefing before taking tourist on a cage less shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Sandbar sharks swim around during a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Shark ecologist Ocean Ramsey(C) guides tourists on a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Sandbar sharks swim around during a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Shark ecologist Ocean Ramsey guides tourists on a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Next Slideshows
Mardi Gras in New Orleans
Revelers hit the streets of New Orleans for Fat Tuesday.
Carnival in Brazil
Highlights from the Sambadromes in Rio and Sao Paulo.
Carnival kicks off
Carnival leaps to life with street parties in Brazil.
When politicians fight
Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.
MORE IN PICTURES
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.