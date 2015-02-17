Edition:
Pictures | Tue Feb 17, 2015

Swimming with sharks

A tourist swims with a sandbar shark on a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

A tourist swims with a sandbar shark on a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A tourist swims with a sandbar shark on a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Shark ecologist and boat captain Juan Oliphant signals to tourists that a lot of sharks are approaching them on a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Shark ecologist and boat captain Juan Oliphant signals to tourists that a lot of sharks are approaching them on a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Shark ecologist and boat captain Juan Oliphant signals to tourists that a lot of sharks are approaching them on a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Sandbar sharks swim around during a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Sandbar sharks swim around during a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Sandbar sharks swim around during a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Shark ecologist Ocean Ramsey surfaces after swimming with sharks on a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Shark ecologist Ocean Ramsey surfaces after swimming with sharks on a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Shark ecologist Ocean Ramsey surfaces after swimming with sharks on a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Sandbar sharks swim around during a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Sandbar sharks swim around during a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Sandbar sharks swim around during a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Shark ecologist Ocean Ramsey gives a pre-dive briefing before taking tourist on a cage less shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Shark ecologist Ocean Ramsey gives a pre-dive briefing before taking tourist on a cage less shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Shark ecologist Ocean Ramsey gives a pre-dive briefing before taking tourist on a cage less shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Sandbar sharks swim around during a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Sandbar sharks swim around during a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Sandbar sharks swim around during a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Shark ecologist Ocean Ramsey(C) guides tourists on a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Shark ecologist Ocean Ramsey(C) guides tourists on a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Shark ecologist Ocean Ramsey(C) guides tourists on a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Sandbar sharks swim around during a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Sandbar sharks swim around during a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Sandbar sharks swim around during a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Shark ecologist Ocean Ramsey guides tourists on a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Shark ecologist Ocean Ramsey guides tourists on a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Shark ecologist Ocean Ramsey guides tourists on a cageless shark dive tour in Haleiwa, Hawaii February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
