Swiss train collision
Police officers and rescue workers are pictured at the site of a head on collision between two trains near Granges-pres-Marnand, near Payerne in western Switzerland, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Swiss rescue workers wheel a wounded person on a stretcher after two regional trains crashed head on near Granges-Pres-Marnand near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A rescue worker is pictured at the site of a head on collision between two trains near Granges-pres-Marnand, near Payerne in western Switzerland, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A photographer takes pictures after two Swiss regional trains crashed head on near Granges-Pres-Marnand near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A view of the scene where two Swiss regional trains collided head on near Granges-Pres-Marnand near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A rescue worker stands near two Swiss regional trains after a head-on collision near Granges-Pres-Marnand near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) staff inspect the rails after removing carriages at the site of a head-on collision between two trains near Granges-pres-Marnand, near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Rescue workers are seen at the site of a head-on collision between two trains near Granges-pres-Marnand, near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
