Sydney in lights
A design featuring decorative turtles is projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Children have their picture taken in front of an 'I Love You' installation. REUTERS/Jason Reed
People take pictures of a design projected onto the Museum of Contemporary Art. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A boy pushes himself into an illuminated sculpture on the opening night. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Visitors to the annual Vivid Sydney light festival stand beneath a moving spotlight show projected into the sky. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Lights are projected onto a tree in Sydney's Botanical Gardens. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A visitor to the Sydney Botanical Garden's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival takes a picture of the 'Cathedral of Light'. REUTERS/Jason Reed
An indigenous Australian design is projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A family poses for a picture within a giant picture frame in front of the Sydney Opera House. REUTERS/Jason Reed
An image of an indigenous Australian man is projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A giant lantern in the shape of a rhinoceros sits among grasses during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Children observe a giant lantern in the shape of an Asian Elephant during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A giant lantern in the shape of an endangered corroboree frog sits against the backdrop of the Sydney Harbour Bridge during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A lantern in the shape of a chameleon lizard features among Taronga Zoo's inaugural contributions to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A family walks past giant lanterns in the shape of sea turtles during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Giraffes peer out of their enclosure during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed
An animated film featuring a lizard and a witch on floating islands is projected onto Sydney's Customs House. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A light show projects onto a couple in Sydney's Botanical Gardens. REUTERS/Jason Reed