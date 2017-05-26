Edition:
Sydney's festival of lights

Boats and ferries streak across Sydney Harbour in this long exposure image taken from the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge on the first night of Sydney's Vivid festival of light and sound in Australia, May 26, 2017. Bridgeclimb Sydney/Handout via REUTERS

Members of the public watch as the Sydney Opera House is illuminated during the opening night of the Vivid Sydney festival of light and sound in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Visitors to first night of the Sydney Vivid Festival of light and sound wear illuminated novelty sunglasses alongside the Sydney Harbour Bridge. REUTERS/Jason Reed

An illuminated sign lights a rock wall among visitors on the first night of the Sydney Vivid Festival light and sound show. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A giant illuminated waratah flower sits alongside the Sydney Opera House. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A boat bearing a sign passes in front of members of the public watching the Sydney Opera House being illuminated. REUTERS/David Gray

A woman takes a picture alongside the illuminated Sydney Harbour Bridge on the first night of the Sydney Vivid Festival of light and sound. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Giant illuminated sunflowers line the foreshore of Sydney harbour alongside the Sydney Opera House. REUTERS/Jason Reed

The Museum of Contemporary Art is illuminated as the canvas for projected light on the first night of the Sydney Vivid Festival light and sound show. REUTERS/Jason Reed

The Sydney Opera House and boat are reflected in a window as they are illuminated during the opening night of the Vivid Sydney festival of light and sound. REUTERS/Jason Reed

