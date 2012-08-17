Syria: Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes with Syrian Army in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun at a Syrian Air force plane in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds an RPG launcher as he drinks coffee during clashes in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter helps a woman to run across a street during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover as a Syrian Army tank shell hits a building across a street during clashes in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter screams in pain after he was injured in his leg by shrapnel from a shell fired from a Syrian Army tank in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter makes a hole in a wall during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A young Free Syrian Army fighter rests on a school bench on a street in downtown Aleppo August 2, 2012. The graffiti behind him shows the name of the brigade: "Ihsan Sadiq fighting group, Amr bin al-Aas brigade of the Free North." REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters sit behind a barricade on a street in Aleppo August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an AK-47 rifle in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter tries to fix his jammed rifle during heavy fighting in Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter drags a dead man shot in Salaheddine neighborhood in Aleppo out of the line of sniper fire August 13, 2012. Free Syrian Army fighters said the man was shot dead by Syrian Army snipers. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, some 37 km (23 miles) north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover during heavy fighting in Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a wall of a house during heavy fighting in Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man reacts in front of houses destroyed during a recent Syrian Air Force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares to fire an RPG as a Syrian Army tank shell hits a building across a street during heavy fighting in Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man runs for cover during clashes between Free Syrian Army fighters and Syrian Army soldiers in the Salah al-Din neighborhood of central Aleppo August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from the clashes in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after his friend was shot by Syrian Army soldiers during clashes in Salah al-Din neighborhood in central Aleppo August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after hearing news that his commander had been killed by tank shell in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man walks through a room at Dar Al Shifa Hospital, damaged in yesterday's Syrian Air force air strike, in the Sha'aar neighbourhood of Aleppo August 15, 2012. The patients that were in the hospital when the air strike happened have now all been evacuated. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters dress a mannequin to looks like a fighter during clashes in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun as a Syrian Air Force fighter bomber fires rockets during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, some 37 km (23 miles) north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army sniper looks through the sight on his rifle inside a house in Aleppo August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter observes the area during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A body of a boy, who was killed by a recent Syrian Air force air strike, is seen under rubble of a house in the village of Tel Rafat, north of Aleppo, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests in a school in central Aleppo August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter climbs a wall during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People stand on a house destroyed during a recent Syrian Air force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters pray over the body of their commander who was killed by tank shell in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man carries the body of a boy after a Syrian Air force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on a window sill as he holds an AK-47 rifle in central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from clashes in a coffee shop in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man and a woman look out of a window in central Aleppo, August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his gun during a fight with forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in downtown Aleppo August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters reload rifle magazines during clashes with Syrian Army in the Salah al-Din neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter gestures after his friend was shot by Syrian Army soldiers during clashes in the Salah al-Din neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his gun during clashes with Syrian Army in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover during clashes with Syrian Army soldiers in the Salah al- Din neighborhood of central Aleppo August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his rifle during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his rifle in Salaheddine neighborhood in Aleppo August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man gestures in front of houses destroyed during a recent Syrian Air Force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an AK-47 rifle in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs through after a Syrian Army tank shell exploded in the Salah al- Din neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
