Pictures | Sat Feb 15, 2014 | 1:05am GMT

Syria images win World Press award

<p>A Syrian rebel reacts after he is hit by an army sniper while preparing to attack a government controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Saturday, February 15, 2014

<p>A Syrian rebel (L), who is also shot, helps evacuate his comrade after the group is hit by sniper fire as they prepared to attack a government controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Syrian rebels help evacuate a comrade who was hit by sniper fire as the group prepared an attack on a government controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The man on the ground would soon succumb to his injuries. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Syrian rebels help evacuate a comrade who was hit by sniper fire as the group prepared an attack on a government controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Syrian rebels help evacuate a comrade who was hit by sniper fire as the group prepared an attack on a government controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Syrian rebels surround the body of a comrade who was hit by sniper fire as the group prepared an attack on a government controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A Syrian rebel shouts the Islamic phrase, Allahu Akbar or "God is Great", before the group attacks a government controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Syrian rebels fire a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) towards a government controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Syrian rebels dodge debris after the wall, which they were taking cover behind, is hit by a shell fired from a government controlled checkpoint during fighting between the two sides in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A Syrian rebel grabs his head as the smoke subsides, after the wall the group was taking shelter behind was hit by a shell fired from a government controlled army checkpoint, during fighting between the two sides in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A wounded Syrian rebel cries after hearing that his comrade died in the attack in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

