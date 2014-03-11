Syria in ruins
Civilians walk past rubble and damaged buildings in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People inspect damage at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A general view of a deserted and damaged street filled with debris in Homs, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
Smoke rises from a building after it was hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the besieged area of Homs, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
Smoke rises from buildings after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the besieged area of Homs, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
Dust covers clothes at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A view of people at a damaged street in Deir al-Zor, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A damaged building is seen in Salah al-Din neighbourhood in central Aleppo, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A general view shows a deserted street with damaged buildings in the old city of Aleppo, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A man walks along a damaged street filled with debris in Deir al-Zor, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A general view of the destruction in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Aleppo, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
Damaged buildings are seen after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Homs, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Al-Ibrahim/Shaam News Network
A view of a damaged bedroom in the Homs neighborhood of al-Qarabis, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A man walks past a burnt car and damaged buildings along a street at the al-khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A view of buildings damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Homs, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thair al-Khalidi/Shaam News Network
Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
A general view shows damaged buildings on a deserted street in the besieged area of Homs, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Damage is seen inside a church in the old city of Homs, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A general view of damaged buildings in Juret al-Shayah in Homs August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Residents and a Free Syrian Army fighter walk along a street lined with damaged buildings in Deir al-Zor April 7, 2013. Picture taken April 7, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi (SYRIA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
A damaged church is seen in the old city of Homs September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A child walks past damaged buildings in Deir al-Zor, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
A general view shows buildings damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A general view of damaged buildings in the Al-khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Al-Ibraheem/Shaam News Network
A room at Dar Al Shifa Hospital, damaged in yesterday's Syrian Air force air strike, is seen in the Sha'aar neighbourhood of Aleppo August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Damaged cars and buildings are seen in Juret al-Shayah in Homs November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A view of damaged buildings in Baidah near Homs October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Ibrahim/Shaam News Network
Damaged buildings are seen in Homs April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A view of a damaged house in the Homs neighborhood of al-Qarabis September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Damaged buildings are seen in the centre of Homs October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Al-Ibraheem/Shaam News Network
A cat sits in front damaged buildings in the centre of Homs October 25, 2012. REUTERS/muhammad Al-Ibraheem/Shaam News Network
Rubble is seen in front of the Khaled Bin Al Waleed mosque in the centre of Homs October 25, 2012. REUTERS/muhammad Al-Ibraheem/Shaam News Network
The interior of a destroyed house is pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A view of a damaged room at an orthodox school, in al-Hamidiyeh street in Homs November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
