Syria in ruins
People inspect damage at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in Aleppo, Syria, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A bus blocks a road amid damage on the Salah Al-Din neighbourhood frontline in Aleppo, December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Dust covers clothes at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Civilians walk past rubble and damaged buildings in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People walk past damaged buildings in Aleppo's al-Shaar district, December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
A man walks along a damaged street filled with debris in Deir al-Zor, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A general view of the destruction in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Aleppo, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
A man walks past a burnt car and damaged buildings along a street at the al-khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A view of a damaged bedroom in the Homs neighborhood of al-Qarabis, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A damaged building is seen in Salah al-Din neighbourhood in central Aleppo, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A damaged church is seen in the old city of Homs September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Residents and a Free Syrian Army fighter walk along a street lined with damaged buildings in Deir al-Zor, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
The word Steadfast is seen on a graffiti on a damaged building in al-Manshiyeh neighbourhood in Deraa, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
A general view of a deserted and damaged street filled with debris in Homs, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
Smoke rises from a building after it was hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the besieged area of Homs, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
Smoke rises from buildings after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the besieged area of Homs, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
A view of people at a damaged street in Deir al-Zor, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A general view shows a deserted street with damaged buildings in the old city of Aleppo, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Damaged buildings are seen after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Homs, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Al-Ibrahim/Shaam News Network
A view of buildings damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Homs, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thair al-Khalidi/Shaam News Network
Residents inspect damage from what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the main field hospital in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh TPX...more
A child walks past damaged buildings in Deir al-Zor, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
A general view shows buildings damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A general view of damaged buildings in the Al-khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Al-Ibraheem/Shaam News Network
A room at Dar Al Shifa Hospital, damaged in yesterday's Syrian Air force air strike, is seen in the Sha'aar neighbourhood of Aleppo August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Damaged cars and buildings are seen in Juret al-Shayah in Homs November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A view of damaged buildings in Baidah near Homs October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Ibrahim/Shaam News Network
A view of a damaged house in the Homs neighborhood of al-Qarabis September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Damaged buildings are seen in the centre of Homs October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Al-Ibraheem/Shaam News Network
Next Slideshows
Trump on top
On the campaign trail with Donald Trump.
Inside the Democratic Forces of Syria
On the battlefield with the U.S.-backed Syrian rebel alliance.
Standoff in Oregon
The FBI releases grainy aerial video of Tuesday's deadly roadside encounter with the occupiers.
Shadow politics
The candidates cast a long shadow on the campaign trail.
MORE IN PICTURES
Battleground Mosul
Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.
The view from Trump Tower
Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Germany's April snow
Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.
Man arrested at Whitehall
Police arrest a man close to Prime Minister Theresa May's official Downing Street residence.
French youths protest election results
Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.