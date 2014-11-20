Syria in the dark
A man lights a candle by his shop at night in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Men walk along a street at night in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus November 19, 2014. Residents in Eastern al-Ghouta have been cut off the main electricity grid for two years, activists said, relying on generators and other sources of light at...more
Children use a bicycle to recharge a battery in order to use it to power a light source in Douma, eastern Ghouta, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Residents manage an electric box for electricity distributed by generators in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A timber vendor sells firewood used for cooking and heating in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy walks along a street at night in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Workers fix electricity cables damaged from what activists say was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Katerji Tariq district in Aleppo, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A student wears a headlight, due to electricity shortage, as he takes his year-end examinations at a school in Aleppo's al-Sha'ar district June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Civil Defense officer extinguishes a fire at a power station caused by what activists said were explosive barrels thrown from helicopters by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in Al-Hawoz neighborhood of Aleppo February 4, 2014....more
A child vendor sells fuel in Haas village, Idlib January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Fadi Mashan
A vendor sells cooked corn on the cob at night in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A family with no electricity tries to find relief from the heat of summer by dipping themselves in a pool of water leaking from blasted water pipes in Homs July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Smoke rises after what activists said were explosions at gas pipelines, cutting electricity supplies around the capital, near Damascus international airport, in Erbeen, Damascus January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Diaa Al-Din
Men cut firewood in Duma neighborhood, in Damascus September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man turns a wheel to generate electricity for a machine in a shop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus November 23, 2013. REUTERS/William Ismail
Next Slideshows
Mourning Miss Honduras
The funeral of Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia.
Police storm Indian cult compound
Followers of a self-styled "godman" prevent police from arresting the controversial guru, wanted on murder charges.
Rally for education
Students in London protest against a rise in higher education fees.
Hong Kong barricades come down
Hong Kong clears part of an Occupy protest camp, sparking more clashes.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.