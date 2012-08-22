Edition:
Syria spills into Lebanon

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

Sunni Muslim gunmen fire their weapons at the Sunni Muslim dominant neighbourhood of Bab al-Tebbaneh in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, during clashes with Alawites, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Sunni Muslim gunmen fire their weapons at the Sunni Muslim dominant neighbourhood of Bab al-Tebbaneh in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, during clashes with Alawites, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

A Sunni Muslim gunman takes position behind sandbags at the Sunni Muslim dominant Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, during clashes with Alawites, in another spillover from the war in neighbouring Syria, August 21, 2012 . REUTERS/Stringer

A Sunni Muslim gunman takes position behind sandbags at the Sunni Muslim dominant Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, during clashes with Alawites, in another spillover from the war in neighbouring Syria, August 21, 2012 . REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises from a residential building at the Sunni Muslim dominant neighbourhood of Bab al-Tebbaneh in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, during clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawites, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises from a residential building at the Sunni Muslim dominant neighbourhood of Bab al-Tebbaneh in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, during clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawites, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite masked gunmen from the Meqdad clan, gather at the Meqdad family's association headquarters in the southern suburbs in Beirut, August 15, 2012. The clan abducted a Turkish businessman and several Syrians it said were rebel fighters in retaliation for the kidnapping of one of their relatives by the rebel Free Syrian Army in Damascus. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

Shi'ite masked gunmen from the Meqdad clan, gather at the Meqdad family's association headquarters in the southern suburbs in Beirut, August 15, 2012. The clan abducted a Turkish businessman and several Syrians it said were rebel fighters in retaliation for the kidnapping of one of their relatives by the rebel Free Syrian Army in Damascus. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

A Sunni Muslim gunman aims his rifle from the neighbourhood of Bab al-Tebbaneh in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, during clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawites, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A Sunni Muslim gunman aims his rifle from the neighbourhood of Bab al-Tebbaneh in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, during clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawites, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A pro-Syrian regime man tosses a couch into burning tires during a protest against Sunni Muslim Salafists who are supporting the Syrian opposition and are leading an open-ended sit-in, in Sidon, southern Lebanon, July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A pro-Syrian regime man tosses a couch into burning tires during a protest against Sunni Muslim Salafists who are supporting the Syrian opposition and are leading an open-ended sit-in, in Sidon, southern Lebanon, July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A Syrian refugee woman reacts where she is staying temporarily with her relatives at a school in Wadi Khaled town, near the Syria border in north Lebanon July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A Syrian refugee woman reacts where she is staying temporarily with her relatives at a school in Wadi Khaled town, near the Syria border in north Lebanon July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A journalist runs with residents to take cover at the Sunni Muslim dominant neighbourhood of Bab al-Tebbaneh in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, during clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawites, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

A journalist runs with residents to take cover at the Sunni Muslim dominant neighbourhood of Bab al-Tebbaneh in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, during clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawites, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

A Sunni Muslim gunman fires during clashes between members of the Alawite minority loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and members of the Sunni majority in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A Sunni Muslim gunman fires during clashes between members of the Alawite minority loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and members of the Sunni majority in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Shams al-Mohamad, a 6-year-old Syrian girl, lies on a stretcher as she looks at her sister Marwa at a hospital in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, June 14, 2012. Shams and Marwa were wounded when a shell hit their house during fighting between Syrian troops and anti-government forces in the Syrian town of Qusair. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Shams al-Mohamad, a 6-year-old Syrian girl, lies on a stretcher as she looks at her sister Marwa at a hospital in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, June 14, 2012. Shams and Marwa were wounded when a shell hit their house during fighting between Syrian troops and anti-government forces in the Syrian town of Qusair. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Sunni Muslim gunmen aim their rifles from the Sunni Muslim-dominant neighbourhood of Bab al-Tebbaneh in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, during clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawites, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunni Muslim gunmen aim their rifles from the Sunni Muslim-dominant neighbourhood of Bab al-Tebbaneh in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, during clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawites, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Mustafa al Zeer inspects his damaged house in Wadi Khaled town after shelling by Syrian forces towards villagers houses in North Lebanon, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Roula Naeimeh

Mustafa al Zeer inspects his damaged house in Wadi Khaled town after shelling by Syrian forces towards villagers houses in North Lebanon, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Roula Naeimeh

A Lebanese man is seen speaking on his phone on the balcony of the offices of the pro-Syrian Arab Movement Party after overnight clashes between the Sunni Muslim Future movement supporters and a pro-Syrian group in the Tariq al-Jadideh district in Beirut, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

A Lebanese man is seen speaking on his phone on the balcony of the offices of the pro-Syrian Arab Movement Party after overnight clashes between the Sunni Muslim Future movement supporters and a pro-Syrian group in the Tariq al-Jadideh district in Beirut, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

Men run to take cover during clashes in the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Men run to take cover during clashes in the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Lebanese soldiers point their rifles during a patrol after clashes between Sunni Muslim Salafists and supporters of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party in the old souk of the port-city of Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Lebanese soldiers point their rifles during a patrol after clashes between Sunni Muslim Salafists and supporters of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party in the old souk of the port-city of Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A Sunni Muslim gunman runs to take position during clashes in the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A Sunni Muslim gunman runs to take position during clashes in the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A refugee who fled with his family from the violence in Syria, stands at his temporary home during a visit by a French delegation in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

A refugee who fled with his family from the violence in Syria, stands at his temporary home during a visit by a French delegation in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

A Lebanese soldier runs after a man who has stolen his rifle at a street that divides the Sunni and Alawite neighbourhoods in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A Lebanese soldier runs after a man who has stolen his rifle at a street that divides the Sunni and Alawite neighbourhoods in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Ahmad Sadek, a 13-year-old Syrian boy, receives medical treatment from a nurse as his aunt sits next to his bed in a government hospital in Tripoli, Lebanon, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Ahmad Sadek, a 13-year-old Syrian boy, receives medical treatment from a nurse as his aunt sits next to his bed in a government hospital in Tripoli, Lebanon, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

A Syrian refugee stands on mattresses inside a school where he temporarily lives with his family in Wadi Khaled town, near the Syrian border, in north Lebanon, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/ Jamal Saidi

A Syrian refugee stands on mattresses inside a school where he temporarily lives with his family in Wadi Khaled town, near the Syrian border, in north Lebanon, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/ Jamal Saidi

