Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Oct 8, 2012 | 5:20pm BST

Syria-Turkey tensions

<p>Smoke rises over the streets after an mortar bomb landed from Syria in the border village of Akcakale, southeastern Sanliurfa province, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rauf Maltas/Anadolu Agency </p>

Smoke rises over the streets after an mortar bomb landed from Syria in the border village of Akcakale, southeastern Sanliurfa province, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rauf Maltas/Anadolu Agency

Monday, October 08, 2012

Smoke rises over the streets after an mortar bomb landed from Syria in the border village of Akcakale, southeastern Sanliurfa province, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rauf Maltas/Anadolu Agency

Close
1 / 17
<p>A man walks past the damaged house where five Turkish civilians were killed by a mortar bomb in the southern border town of Akcakale, October 4, 2012, as others look on at it. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

A man walks past the damaged house where five Turkish civilians were killed by a mortar bomb in the southern border town of Akcakale, October 4, 2012, as others look on at it. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Monday, October 08, 2012

A man walks past the damaged house where five Turkish civilians were killed by a mortar bomb in the southern border town of Akcakale, October 4, 2012, as others look on at it. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
2 / 17
<p>Smoke rises after a mortar bomb fired from Syria landed in Turkish soil on the Turkish-Syrian border in southern Hatay province October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Aykut Unlupinar/Anadolu Agency </p>

Smoke rises after a mortar bomb fired from Syria landed in Turkish soil on the Turkish-Syrian border in southern Hatay province October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Aykut Unlupinar/Anadolu Agency

Monday, October 08, 2012

Smoke rises after a mortar bomb fired from Syria landed in Turkish soil on the Turkish-Syrian border in southern Hatay province October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Aykut Unlupinar/Anadolu Agency

Close
3 / 17
<p>A Turkish soldier is reflected on a mirror as he stands guard on top of an armoured personnel carrier on the Turkish-Syrian border near the Akcakale border crossing, southern Sanliurfa province, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

A Turkish soldier is reflected on a mirror as he stands guard on top of an armoured personnel carrier on the Turkish-Syrian border near the Akcakale border crossing, southern Sanliurfa province, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Monday, October 08, 2012

A Turkish soldier is reflected on a mirror as he stands guard on top of an armoured personnel carrier on the Turkish-Syrian border near the Akcakale border crossing, southern Sanliurfa province, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
4 / 17
<p>A waiter collects dishes at a restaurant in the southern town of Akcakale, on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

A waiter collects dishes at a restaurant in the southern town of Akcakale, on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Monday, October 08, 2012

A waiter collects dishes at a restaurant in the southern town of Akcakale, on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
5 / 17
<p>Protesters shout slogans during an anti-war protest in Istanbul October 4, 2012. The banner reads "No to War". REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

Protesters shout slogans during an anti-war protest in Istanbul October 4, 2012. The banner reads "No to War". REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Monday, October 08, 2012

Protesters shout slogans during an anti-war protest in Istanbul October 4, 2012. The banner reads "No to War". REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
6 / 17
<p>Turkish soldiers walk as they stand guard on the Turkish-Syrian border near the Akcakale border crossing, southern Sanliurfa province, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

Turkish soldiers walk as they stand guard on the Turkish-Syrian border near the Akcakale border crossing, southern Sanliurfa province, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Monday, October 08, 2012

Turkish soldiers walk as they stand guard on the Turkish-Syrian border near the Akcakale border crossing, southern Sanliurfa province, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
7 / 17
<p>A Turkish soldier climbs into an armoured personnel carrier as his unit stands guard on the Turkish-Syrian border near the Akcakale border crossing, southern Sanliurfa province October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

A Turkish soldier climbs into an armoured personnel carrier as his unit stands guard on the Turkish-Syrian border near the Akcakale border crossing, southern Sanliurfa province October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Monday, October 08, 2012

A Turkish soldier climbs into an armoured personnel carrier as his unit stands guard on the Turkish-Syrian border near the Akcakale border crossing, southern Sanliurfa province October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
8 / 17
<p>A man carrying a girl walks past by the damaged house where five Turkish civilians were killed by a mortar bomb in the southern border town of Akcakale October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

A man carrying a girl walks past by the damaged house where five Turkish civilians were killed by a mortar bomb in the southern border town of Akcakale October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Monday, October 08, 2012

A man carrying a girl walks past by the damaged house where five Turkish civilians were killed by a mortar bomb in the southern border town of Akcakale October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
9 / 17
<p>Riot police use tear gas to prevent leftist protestors from marching to parliament during an anti-war demonstration in the Turkish capital of Ankara October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Riot police use tear gas to prevent leftist protestors from marching to parliament during an anti-war demonstration in the Turkish capital of Ankara October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 08, 2012

Riot police use tear gas to prevent leftist protestors from marching to parliament during an anti-war demonstration in the Turkish capital of Ankara October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 17
<p>Relatives carry the coffin of a victim who was killed by a mortar bomb, during a funeral procession at a cemetery in the border town of Akcakale, southern Sanliurfa province, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Relatives carry the coffin of a victim who was killed by a mortar bomb, during a funeral procession at a cemetery in the border town of Akcakale, southern Sanliurfa province, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 08, 2012

Relatives carry the coffin of a victim who was killed by a mortar bomb, during a funeral procession at a cemetery in the border town of Akcakale, southern Sanliurfa province, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 17
<p>The damaged Syrian Tel Abyad custom office is seen in the background, as Syrian men walk from Syria to Turkey after crossing the fence next to the Akcakale border gate, in southern Sanliurfa province October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

The damaged Syrian Tel Abyad custom office is seen in the background, as Syrian men walk from Syria to Turkey after crossing the fence next to the Akcakale border gate, in southern Sanliurfa province October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Monday, October 08, 2012

The damaged Syrian Tel Abyad custom office is seen in the background, as Syrian men walk from Syria to Turkey after crossing the fence next to the Akcakale border gate, in southern Sanliurfa province October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
12 / 17
<p>Turkish troops take their position at the Akcakale border gate in southern Sanliurfa province October 7, 2012, as a Syrian Independence flag waves at Syria's Tel Abyad border crossing in the background. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Turkish troops take their position at the Akcakale border gate in southern Sanliurfa province October 7, 2012, as a Syrian Independence flag waves at Syria's Tel Abyad border crossing in the background. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 08, 2012

Turkish troops take their position at the Akcakale border gate in southern Sanliurfa province October 7, 2012, as a Syrian Independence flag waves at Syria's Tel Abyad border crossing in the background. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 17
<p>A man looks at the damaged house where five Turkish civilians were killed by a mortar bomb in the southern border town of Akcakale October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

A man looks at the damaged house where five Turkish civilians were killed by a mortar bomb in the southern border town of Akcakale October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Monday, October 08, 2012

A man looks at the damaged house where five Turkish civilians were killed by a mortar bomb in the southern border town of Akcakale October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
14 / 17
<p>Turkish soldiers in a military vehicle patrol near the Akcakale border gate, on the Turkish-Syrian border, southern Sanliurfa province, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

Turkish soldiers in a military vehicle patrol near the Akcakale border gate, on the Turkish-Syrian border, southern Sanliurfa province, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Monday, October 08, 2012

Turkish soldiers in a military vehicle patrol near the Akcakale border gate, on the Turkish-Syrian border, southern Sanliurfa province, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
15 / 17
<p>Turkish (L) and Syrian Independence flags are seen between the border gates Akcakale of Turkey and Tel Abyad of Syria, in Akcakale, southern Sanliurfa province, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

Turkish (L) and Syrian Independence flags are seen between the border gates Akcakale of Turkey and Tel Abyad of Syria, in Akcakale, southern Sanliurfa province, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Monday, October 08, 2012

Turkish (L) and Syrian Independence flags are seen between the border gates Akcakale of Turkey and Tel Abyad of Syria, in Akcakale, southern Sanliurfa province, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
16 / 17
<p>Turkish soldiers stand guard in an armoured personnel carrier on the Turkish-Syrian border near the Akcakale border crossing, southern Sanliurfa province, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

Turkish soldiers stand guard in an armoured personnel carrier on the Turkish-Syrian border near the Akcakale border crossing, southern Sanliurfa province, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Monday, October 08, 2012

Turkish soldiers stand guard in an armoured personnel carrier on the Turkish-Syrian border near the Akcakale border crossing, southern Sanliurfa province, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Chavez revels in victory

Chavez revels in victory

MORE IN PICTURES

View More

Trending Collections

Editor's Pick