Pictures | Tue Feb 16, 2016 | 5:15pm GMT

Syrian hospitals struck by missiles

People look for survivors in the ruins of a destroyed Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) supported hospital hit by missiles in Marat Numan, Idlib province, Syria, February 16, 2016. Britain and France criticize Russia's role in Syria's war after missile strikes killed dozens of civilians on Monday. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

People look for survivors in the ruins of a destroyed Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) supported hospital hit by missiles in Marat Numan, Idlib province, Syria, February 16, 2016. Britain and France criticize Russia's role in Syria's war after missile strikes killed dozens of civilians on Monday.

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
People look for survivors in the ruins of a destroyed Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) supported hospital hit by missiles in Marat Numan, Idlib province, Syria, February 16, 2016. Britain and France criticize Russia's role in Syria's war after missile strikes killed dozens of civilians on Monday. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
People rest in the ruins of a destroyed Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) supported hospital hit by missiles in Marat Numan, Idlib province, Syria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
People and Civil Defense members carry a dead body removed from a destroyed Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) supported hospital hit by missiles in Marat Numan, Idlib province, Syria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
People carry medical supplies found under the rubble of a destroyed Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) supported hospital hit by missiles in Marat Numan, Idlib province, Syria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
People and Civil Defense members remove rubble while looking for survivors in the ruins of a destroyed Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) supported hospital hit by missiles in Marat Numan, Idlib province, Syria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
People and Civil Defense members remove rubble while looking for survivors in the ruins of a destroyed Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) supported hospital hit by missiles in Marat Numan, Idlib province, Syria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
A boy lies on a bed with an injured hand after what is said to be a missile attack on a hospital in Azaz, Aleppo, Syria, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
People gather near what is said to be a hospital damaged by missile attacks in Azaz, Aleppo, Syria, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A boy lies on a bed with a broken leg after what is said to be a missile attack on a hospital in Azaz, Aleppo, Syria, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
People gather near what is said to be a hospital damaged by missile attacks in Azaz, Aleppo, Syria, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
A view of the damaged interior of what is said to be a hospital after a missile attack in Azaz, Aleppo, Syria, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
