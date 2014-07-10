Syrian rebels fight on
Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters help a fellow fighter who was wounded during what the FSA said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the southern Idlib countryside July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters fire from a tank during what the FSA said was an offensive to take control of al-Zaalana checkpoint in Wadi al-Deif military camp, which remains under government control, in the southern Idlib countryside July 9, 2014....more
A fighter jet belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad flies in the air during what the Free Syrian Army fighters said was an airstrike on their positions in the southern Idlib countryside July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters run to take cover after what the FSA said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the southern Idlib countryside July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighter crawls as he takes cover after what the FSA said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the southern Idlib countryside July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters fire a heavy machine gun during what the FSA said was an offensive to take control of al-Zaalana checkpoint in Wadi al-Deif military camp, which remains under government control, in the southern Idlib countryside July...more
Casualties being taken to Turkey for treatment, after they were injured by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Myassar neighborhood, are seen at the Bab Al-Salam checkpoint...more
A Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighter gestures towards fellow fighters operating a tank during what the FSA said was an offensive to take control of al-Zaalana checkpoint in Wadi al-Deif military camp, which remains under government control, in the...more
Damaged buildings are seen at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar district July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A man stands on rubble as a fire burns behind him caused by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar district July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A man carrying a child runs out of a burning building at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar district July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Free Syrian Army fighters sit together at the Handarat camp frontline, an area located beside Aleppo Central prison July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes up a position in Aleppo's Sheikh Najjar July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Smoke rises caused by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Masaken Hanano in Aleppo July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A jet plane operated by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad drops flares as it flies over the government-controlled al-Hamidiyeh military camp in the southern Idlib countryside July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter tries to locate forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, who are stationed at al-Dahman checkpoint in the al-Hamidiyeh military camp in the southern Idlib countryside July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighter fires an anti-aircraft weapon towards what the FSA said were jet planes operated by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad firing at fellow FSA fighters who had seized the al-Tarraf checkpoint within al-Hamidiyeh...more
Smoke rises after Free Syrian Army fighters said they targeted a military vehicle belonging to forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the government-controlled al-Dahman checkpoint in the al-Hamidiyeh military camp in the southern Idlib...more
Rebel fighters rest with their weapons inside a safe house at the Handarat camp frontline, an area located beside Aleppo Central prison July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk in Kafr Sagheer, northeast of Aleppo, after claiming to have advanced in the area, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
