Syrian rebels fight on

Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters help a fellow fighter who was wounded during what the FSA said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the southern Idlib countryside July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters fire from a tank during what the FSA said was an offensive to take control of al-Zaalana checkpoint in Wadi al-Deif military camp, which remains under government control, in the southern Idlib countryside July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A fighter jet belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad flies in the air during what the Free Syrian Army fighters said was an airstrike on their positions in the southern Idlib countryside July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters run to take cover after what the FSA said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the southern Idlib countryside July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighter crawls as he takes cover after what the FSA said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the southern Idlib countryside July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters fire a heavy machine gun during what the FSA said was an offensive to take control of al-Zaalana checkpoint in Wadi al-Deif military camp, which remains under government control, in the southern Idlib countryside July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Casualties being taken to Turkey for treatment, after they were injured by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Myassar neighborhood, are seen at the Bab Al-Salam checkpoint in Azaz, near the Syrian-Turkish border July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighter gestures towards fellow fighters operating a tank during what the FSA said was an offensive to take control of al-Zaalana checkpoint in Wadi al-Deif military camp, which remains under government control, in the southern Idlib countryside July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Damaged buildings are seen at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar district July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A man stands on rubble as a fire burns behind him caused by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar district July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A man carrying a child runs out of a burning building at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar district July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Free Syrian Army fighters sit together at the Handarat camp frontline, an area located beside Aleppo Central prison July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes up a position in Aleppo's Sheikh Najjar July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Smoke rises caused by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Masaken Hanano in Aleppo July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A jet plane operated by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad drops flares as it flies over the government-controlled al-Hamidiyeh military camp in the southern Idlib countryside July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A Free Syrian Army fighter tries to locate forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, who are stationed at al-Dahman checkpoint in the al-Hamidiyeh military camp in the southern Idlib countryside July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighter fires an anti-aircraft weapon towards what the FSA said were jet planes operated by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad firing at fellow FSA fighters who had seized the al-Tarraf checkpoint within al-Hamidiyeh camp, which remains under government control, in the southern Idlib countryside July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Smoke rises after Free Syrian Army fighters said they targeted a military vehicle belonging to forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the government-controlled al-Dahman checkpoint in the al-Hamidiyeh military camp in the southern Idlib countryside July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Rebel fighters rest with their weapons inside a safe house at the Handarat camp frontline, an area located beside Aleppo Central prison July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk in Kafr Sagheer, northeast of Aleppo, after claiming to have advanced in the area, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Thursday, July 10, 2014
