Mon Sep 16, 2013

Syrian refugees find "Friedland"

<p>A Syrian refugee family poses at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

A Syrian refugee family poses at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013.

Monday, September 16, 2013

A Syrian refugee family poses at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

<p>Syrian refugees learn the German language at a school in the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

Syrian refugees learn the German language at a school in the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013.

Monday, September 16, 2013

Syrian refugees learn the German language at a school in the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

<p>A Syrian refugee family eats at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

A Syrian refugee family eats at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013.

Monday, September 16, 2013

A Syrian refugee family eats at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

<p>Syria refugees learn the German language in a school at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

Syria refugees learn the German language in a school at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013.

Monday, September 16, 2013

Syria refugees learn the German language in a school at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

<p>Syrian refugees learn the German language in a school at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

Syrian refugees learn the German language in a school at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013.

Monday, September 16, 2013

Syrian refugees learn the German language in a school at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

<p>Syrian refugee children learn the German language in a school at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

Syrian refugee children learn the German language in a school at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013.

Monday, September 16, 2013

Syrian refugee children learn the German language in a school at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

<p>A Syrian refugee sits on a swing at the playground of the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

A Syrian refugee sits on a swing at the playground of the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013.

Monday, September 16, 2013

A Syrian refugee sits on a swing at the playground of the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

<p>Syrian refugees walk down the corridor at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

Syrian refugees walk down the corridor at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013.

Monday, September 16, 2013

Syrian refugees walk down the corridor at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

<p>Syrian refugees learn the German language in a school at the 'Friedland' refugee camp' in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

Syrian refugees learn the German language in a school at the 'Friedland' refugee camp' in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013.

Monday, September 16, 2013

Syrian refugees learn the German language in a school at the 'Friedland' refugee camp' in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

<p>A Syrian refugee holds up a pumpkin cut-out inside a nursery school of the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

A Syrian refugee holds up a pumpkin cut-out inside a nursery school of the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013.

Monday, September 16, 2013

A Syrian refugee holds up a pumpkin cut-out inside a nursery school of the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

<p>Syrian refugee children play inside a nursery school of the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

Syrian refugee children play inside a nursery school of the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013.

Monday, September 16, 2013

Syrian refugee children play inside a nursery school of the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

<p>A Syria refugee sits in a wheelchair at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

A Syria refugee sits in a wheelchair at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013.

Monday, September 16, 2013

A Syria refugee sits in a wheelchair at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

