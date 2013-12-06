Syrian refugees flee to Jordan
Syrian refugees fleeing the violence in their country, walk with their families after crossing into Jordanian territory, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugees fleeing the violence in their country, walk with their families after crossing into Jordanian territory, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugees fleeing the violence in their country, walk with their families after crossing into Jordanian territory, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugees fleeing the violence in their country, walk with their families after crossing into Jordanian territory, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Jordanian soldier carries a Syrian refugee child as they walk with Syrian refugees, after the refugees had crossed the border from Syria, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Jordanian soldier carries a Syrian refugee child as they walk with Syrian refugees, after the refugees had crossed the border from Syria, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugees fleeing the violence in their country, walk with their families after crossing into Jordanian territory, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugees fleeing the violence in their country, walk with their families after crossing into Jordanian territory, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Jordanian soldier carries a Syrian refugee child as they walk with Syrian refugees, after the refugees had crossed the border from Syria, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Jordanian soldier carries a Syrian refugee child as they walk with Syrian refugees, after the refugees had crossed the border from Syria, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugees fleeing the violence in their country, walk with their families after crossing into Jordanian territory, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugees fleeing the violence in their country, walk with their families after crossing into Jordanian territory, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Jordanian soldier carries a Syrian refugee child as they walk with Syrian refugees, after the refugees had crossed the border from Syria, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Jordanian soldier carries a Syrian refugee child as they walk with Syrian refugees, after the refugees had crossed the border from Syria, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Jordanian soldiers push a sick Syrian refugee man on a wheelchair as Syrian refugees crossed the border from Syria with their families, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Jordanian soldiers push a sick Syrian refugee man on a wheelchair as Syrian refugees crossed the border from Syria with their families, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Syrian refugee child cries as Syrian refugees board a Jordanian army vehicle after crossing into Jordanian territory with their families, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Syrian refugee child cries as Syrian refugees board a Jordanian army vehicle after crossing into Jordanian territory with their families, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Jordanian Army vehicle transports Syrian refugees fleeing violence in their country, after they crossed into Jordanian territory with their families from Syria, near the town of Ruwaished, 240km (149 miles) east of Amman, December 5, 2013....more
A Jordanian Army vehicle transports Syrian refugees fleeing violence in their country, after they crossed into Jordanian territory with their families from Syria, near the town of Ruwaished, 240km (149 miles) east of Amman, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugees fleeing violence in their country, are seen after they crossed into Jordanian territory with their families from Syria, near the town of Ruwaished, 240km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugees fleeing violence in their country, are seen after they crossed into Jordanian territory with their families from Syria, near the town of Ruwaished, 240km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugees fleeing the violence in their country, walk with their families after crossing into Jordanian territory, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugees fleeing the violence in their country, walk with their families after crossing into Jordanian territory, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugees board Jordanian army vehicles after crossing into Jordanian territory with their families, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugees board Jordanian army vehicles after crossing into Jordanian territory with their families, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugees board a Jordanian army vehicle after crossing into Jordanian territory with their families, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugees board a Jordanian army vehicle after crossing into Jordanian territory with their families, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugees board Jordanian army vehicles after crossing into Jordanian territory with their families, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed (JORDAN - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY CIVIL...more
Syrian refugees board Jordanian army vehicles after crossing into Jordanian territory with their families, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed (JORDAN - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY CIVIL UNREST)
Syrian refugees fleeing the violence in their country, walk with their families after crossing into Jordanian territory, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed (JORDAN - Tags: POLITICS...more
Syrian refugees fleeing the violence in their country, walk with their families after crossing into Jordanian territory, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed (JORDAN - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY CIVIL UNREST)
Syrian refugees look on from a Jordanian army vehicle, after they crossed into Jordanian territory with their families, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed (JORDAN - Tags: POLITICS...more
Syrian refugees look on from a Jordanian army vehicle, after they crossed into Jordanian territory with their families, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed (JORDAN - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY CIVIL UNREST)
Syrian refugees look on from a Jordanian army vehicle, after they crossed into Jordanian territory with their families, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed (JORDAN - Tags: POLITICS...more
Syrian refugees look on from a Jordanian army vehicle, after they crossed into Jordanian territory with their families, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed (JORDAN - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY CIVIL UNREST)
A Jordanian soldier looks on as a rainbow is seen the background, before the arrival of Syrian refugees who are fleeing the violence in their country, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad...more
A Jordanian soldier looks on as a rainbow is seen the background, before the arrival of Syrian refugees who are fleeing the violence in their country, near the town of Ruwaished, 240 km (149 miles) east of Amman December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed (JORDAN - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY CIVIL UNREST)
Next Slideshows
Arctic storm hits Europe
Hurricane-force winds disrupted transport and power supplies in Scotland and threatened coastal flooding in England as they closed in on north Europe in what...
Fast food on strike
Organizers say fast food workers will strike in 100 U.S. cities, and there will be protests in 100 more, to fight for $15 an hour wages and the right to form a...
Wildlife of Farne Islands
The Farne Islands, which lie off the coast of northeast England, are home to a huge array of wildlife.
Yemen ministry attacked
A car bomber and gunmen dressed in army uniforms attack Yemen's Defense Ministry compound in the capital Sanaa.
MORE IN PICTURES
Attack outside UK parliament
The frantic moments after the deadly attack outside parliament in London.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
The child jockeys of camel racing
Young jockeys, mostly small children aged 11 or under, race during the International Camel Racing festival in Egypt.
The day after in London
Images from the day after a lone-wolf attacker killed three people and injured 40 before being shot dead by police near parliament in London.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Volunteers feed Venezuela's poor
Citizens assemble and distribute meals to the poor in Venezuela, in the fourth year of a crushing recession that has forced many to skip meals and jostle for scarce subsidized food.
Shooting outside UK parliament
Five people were killed and about 40 injured in London after a car ploughed into pedestrians and an attacker stabbed a policeman close to the British parliament.