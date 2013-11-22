Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Nov 22, 2013 | 3:40pm GMT

Syrian refugees in Europe

<p>A Syrian refugee boy plays inside lockers at a corridor of a refugee camp in Sofia, Bulgaria, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A Syrian refugee boy plays inside lockers at a corridor of a refugee camp in Sofia, Bulgaria, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, November 22, 2013

A Syrian refugee boy plays inside lockers at a corridor of a refugee camp in Sofia, Bulgaria, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
1 / 30
<p>Syrian refugee children play outside a refugee camp in Sofia, Bulgaria, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Syrian refugee children play outside a refugee camp in Sofia, Bulgaria, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, November 22, 2013

Syrian refugee children play outside a refugee camp in Sofia, Bulgaria, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
2 / 30
<p>Syrian children wait as Bulgarian doctors perform medical checkups at a refugee centre in Sofia October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Syrian children wait as Bulgarian doctors perform medical checkups at a refugee centre in Sofia October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, November 22, 2013

Syrian children wait as Bulgarian doctors perform medical checkups at a refugee centre in Sofia October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
3 / 30
<p>Janda Hussein, a 24-year-old Syrian woman, holds her daughter as she poses for a picture at a detention centre in the city of Lubimets, Bulgaria, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Janda Hussein, a 24-year-old Syrian woman, holds her daughter as she poses for a picture at a detention centre in the city of Lubimets, Bulgaria, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, November 22, 2013

Janda Hussein, a 24-year-old Syrian woman, holds her daughter as she poses for a picture at a detention centre in the city of Lubimets, Bulgaria, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
4 / 30
<p>Migrants, most of whom who said they were from Syria, sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Migrants, most of whom who said they were from Syria, sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, November 22, 2013

Migrants, most of whom who said they were from Syria, sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
5 / 30
<p>Syrian refugee Osama, 35, and his wife, pose with their two children in front of a Syrian opposition flag inside their home in Athens, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Syrian refugee Osama, 35, and his wife, pose with their two children in front of a Syrian opposition flag inside their home in Athens, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Friday, November 22, 2013

Syrian refugee Osama, 35, and his wife, pose with their two children in front of a Syrian opposition flag inside their home in Athens, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
6 / 30
<p>Syrian shipwreck survivor Haider, 4, waits with his father to check in for a flight to Sicily at Malta International Airport outside Valletta, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Syrian shipwreck survivor Haider, 4, waits with his father to check in for a flight to Sicily at Malta International Airport outside Valletta, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Friday, November 22, 2013

Syrian shipwreck survivor Haider, 4, waits with his father to check in for a flight to Sicily at Malta International Airport outside Valletta, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
7 / 30
<p>A refugee boy sits on a chair in a field outside a refugee camp in Sofia, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A refugee boy sits on a chair in a field outside a refugee camp in Sofia, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, November 22, 2013

A refugee boy sits on a chair in a field outside a refugee camp in Sofia, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
8 / 30
<p>Syrian refugees take a rest inside a refugee detention centre in the town of Elhovo, near the Bulgarian-Turkish border, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Syrian refugees take a rest inside a refugee detention centre in the town of Elhovo, near the Bulgarian-Turkish border, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, November 22, 2013

Syrian refugees take a rest inside a refugee detention centre in the town of Elhovo, near the Bulgarian-Turkish border, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
9 / 30
<p>Refugees walk over the playground between their barracks during a visit of Germany's President Joachim Gauck at their temporary camp in Friedland, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Refugees walk over the playground between their barracks during a visit of Germany's President Joachim Gauck at their temporary camp in Friedland, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Friday, November 22, 2013

Refugees walk over the playground between their barracks during a visit of Germany's President Joachim Gauck at their temporary camp in Friedland, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
10 / 30
<p>Members of a Syrian family pack their belongings at a refugee camp before moving into a hotel rented by Canadian philanthropist Yank Barry, near Sofia, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Members of a Syrian family pack their belongings at a refugee camp before moving into a hotel rented by Canadian philanthropist Yank Barry, near Sofia, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, November 22, 2013

Members of a Syrian family pack their belongings at a refugee camp before moving into a hotel rented by Canadian philanthropist Yank Barry, near Sofia, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
11 / 30
<p>A girl, whose family said they were from Syria, sleeps after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A girl, whose family said they were from Syria, sleeps after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, November 22, 2013

A girl, whose family said they were from Syria, sleeps after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
12 / 30
<p>Hagin, daughter of Hevin Youseff (not pictured), a 28-year-old Syrian woman, stands behind a fence at a detention centre in the city of Lubimets, northwest from Kapitan Andreevo-Kapikule border checkpoint with Turkey, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Hagin, daughter of Hevin Youseff (not pictured), a 28-year-old Syrian woman, stands behind a fence at a detention centre in the city of Lubimets, northwest from Kapitan Andreevo-Kapikule border checkpoint with Turkey, August 28, 2013....more

Friday, November 22, 2013

Hagin, daughter of Hevin Youseff (not pictured), a 28-year-old Syrian woman, stands behind a fence at a detention centre in the city of Lubimets, northwest from Kapitan Andreevo-Kapikule border checkpoint with Turkey, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
13 / 30
<p>Members of a Syrian family eat pizza after moving into a hotel near Sofia, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Members of a Syrian family eat pizza after moving into a hotel near Sofia, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, November 22, 2013

Members of a Syrian family eat pizza after moving into a hotel near Sofia, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
14 / 30
<p>Tareq, a 46-year-old unemployed painter, is reflected in a mirror in the shed where he lives at an abandoned factory in central Athens, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Tareq, a 46-year-old unemployed painter, is reflected in a mirror in the shed where he lives at an abandoned factory in central Athens, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Friday, November 22, 2013

Tareq, a 46-year-old unemployed painter, is reflected in a mirror in the shed where he lives at an abandoned factory in central Athens, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
15 / 30
<p>Syrian refugee Lamar Laal Shemi, 5, plays at the Hal Far open centre for migrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, October 22, 2013. The girl lost her mother, who was pregnant with twins, and her twin sister when their boat capsized 60 miles south of Lampedusa. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Syrian refugee Lamar Laal Shemi, 5, plays at the Hal Far open centre for migrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, October 22, 2013. The girl lost her mother, who was pregnant with twins, and her twin sister when their boat capsized 60 miles south of...more

Friday, November 22, 2013

Syrian refugee Lamar Laal Shemi, 5, plays at the Hal Far open centre for migrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, October 22, 2013. The girl lost her mother, who was pregnant with twins, and her twin sister when their boat capsized 60 miles south of Lampedusa. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
16 / 30
<p>A Syrian refugee holds her child as she waits for the distribution of humanitarian aid by volunteers of the Bulgarian Red Cross outside a refugee centre in Sofia, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A Syrian refugee holds her child as she waits for the distribution of humanitarian aid by volunteers of the Bulgarian Red Cross outside a refugee centre in Sofia, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, November 22, 2013

A Syrian refugee holds her child as she waits for the distribution of humanitarian aid by volunteers of the Bulgarian Red Cross outside a refugee centre in Sofia, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
17 / 30
<p>A Syrian refugee girl plays with a balloon inside a refugee detention centre in the town of Elhovo, near the Bulgarian-Turkish border, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A Syrian refugee girl plays with a balloon inside a refugee detention centre in the town of Elhovo, near the Bulgarian-Turkish border, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, November 22, 2013

A Syrian refugee girl plays with a balloon inside a refugee detention centre in the town of Elhovo, near the Bulgarian-Turkish border, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
18 / 30
<p>A Syrian refugee, a former police officer in Syria, poses at a hotel roof garden in Athens, February 1, 2013. The former Syrian police officer turned rebel, who did not give his name for fear of his family's fate, believed traffickers who told him he would be able to move on to other European countries after entering Greece from Turkey. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

A Syrian refugee, a former police officer in Syria, poses at a hotel roof garden in Athens, February 1, 2013. The former Syrian police officer turned rebel, who did not give his name for fear of his family's fate, believed traffickers who told him he...more

Friday, November 22, 2013

A Syrian refugee, a former police officer in Syria, poses at a hotel roof garden in Athens, February 1, 2013. The former Syrian police officer turned rebel, who did not give his name for fear of his family's fate, believed traffickers who told him he would be able to move on to other European countries after entering Greece from Turkey. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
19 / 30
<p>Syrian children play with pots as they wait for the distribution of food outside a refugee centre in Sofia, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Syrian children play with pots as they wait for the distribution of food outside a refugee centre in Sofia, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, November 22, 2013

Syrian children play with pots as they wait for the distribution of food outside a refugee centre in Sofia, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
20 / 30
<p>A Syrian refugee holds up a pumpkin cut-out inside a nursery school of the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

A Syrian refugee holds up a pumpkin cut-out inside a nursery school of the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Friday, November 22, 2013

A Syrian refugee holds up a pumpkin cut-out inside a nursery school of the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
21 / 30
<p>A volunteer measures the height of a Syrian boy before his medical checkup at a refugee centre in Sofia, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A volunteer measures the height of a Syrian boy before his medical checkup at a refugee centre in Sofia, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, November 22, 2013

A volunteer measures the height of a Syrian boy before his medical checkup at a refugee centre in Sofia, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
22 / 30
<p>Syrian children play on a tree as they wait for the distribution of food outside a refugee centre in Sofia, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Syrian children play on a tree as they wait for the distribution of food outside a refugee centre in Sofia, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, November 22, 2013

Syrian children play on a tree as they wait for the distribution of food outside a refugee centre in Sofia, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
23 / 30
<p>Syrian refugees are seen through a window as they wait for the distribution of humanitarian aid by volunteers of the Bulgarian Red Cross outside a refugee centre in Sofia, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Syrian refugees are seen through a window as they wait for the distribution of humanitarian aid by volunteers of the Bulgarian Red Cross outside a refugee centre in Sofia, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, November 22, 2013

Syrian refugees are seen through a window as they wait for the distribution of humanitarian aid by volunteers of the Bulgarian Red Cross outside a refugee centre in Sofia, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
24 / 30
<p>A Syrian refugee family eats at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

A Syrian refugee family eats at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Friday, November 22, 2013

A Syrian refugee family eats at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
25 / 30
<p>A Syrian refugee family poses at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

A Syrian refugee family poses at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Friday, November 22, 2013

A Syrian refugee family poses at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
26 / 30
<p>Members of a Syrian family pack their belongings at a refugee camp before moving into a hotel rented by Canadian philanthropist Yank Barry, near Sofia, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Members of a Syrian family pack their belongings at a refugee camp before moving into a hotel rented by Canadian philanthropist Yank Barry, near Sofia, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, November 22, 2013

Members of a Syrian family pack their belongings at a refugee camp before moving into a hotel rented by Canadian philanthropist Yank Barry, near Sofia, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
27 / 30
<p>A Palestinian refugee from Syria changes her husband's dressings at the Hal Far open centre for migrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

A Palestinian refugee from Syria changes her husband's dressings at the Hal Far open centre for migrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Friday, November 22, 2013

A Palestinian refugee from Syria changes her husband's dressings at the Hal Far open centre for migrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
28 / 30
<p>A Syrian girl looks through a window she waits for the distribution of food outside a refugee centre in Sofia, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A Syrian girl looks through a window she waits for the distribution of food outside a refugee centre in Sofia, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, November 22, 2013

A Syrian girl looks through a window she waits for the distribution of food outside a refugee centre in Sofia, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
29 / 30
<p>Bulgarian doctors perform medical checkups on Syrian children at a refugee centre in Sofia, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Bulgarian doctors perform medical checkups on Syrian children at a refugee centre in Sofia, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, November 22, 2013

Bulgarian doctors perform medical checkups on Syrian children at a refugee centre in Sofia, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
One World Trade Center

One World Trade Center

Next Slideshows

Ninjas in Brazil

Ninjas in Brazil

Students of the Japanese martial art Ninjutsu wear hoods before training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Janeiro.

21 Nov 2013
Onboard JFK's presidential yacht

Onboard JFK's presidential yacht

The 93-foot wooden motor yacht has been restored to the years when it was used by President John F. Kennedy. The yacht was used by five Presidents, Truman,...

21 Nov 2013
The life of John F. Kennedy

The life of John F. Kennedy

A look back through archive photos of the life and presidency of John F. Kennedy.

22 Nov 2013
Fishing with fridges after the typhoon

Fishing with fridges after the typhoon

After losing their boats and houses in Typhoon Haiyan, fishermen of one Philippine village came up with the idea of fishing from boats made of abandoned...

20 Nov 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mourning for London

Mourning for London

The world grieves after a deadly attack near parliament in London.

Peru reels from rainy season floods

Peru reels from rainy season floods

More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness

Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness

Thousands line the streets of Martin McGuinness' home town for the funeral of the Irish Republican Army commander who became a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's peace.

Disneyland Paris turns 25

Disneyland Paris turns 25

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Disneyland Paris is premiering the new Disney Stars on Parade.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Attack outside UK parliament

Attack outside UK parliament

The frantic moments after the deadly attack outside parliament in London.

Trapped in Mosul

Trapped in Mosul

About 400,000 Iraqi civilians are trapped in an Islamic State-held area, short of food and basic needs as the United Nations refugee agency warns "The worst is yet to come."

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures