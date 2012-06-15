Edition:
United Kingdom

Syrian town burned, abandoned

Friday, June 15, 2012

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Syrian soldiers are seen near a burnt building in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. A United Nations convoy arrived in the Syrian town of Haffeh on Thursday to find it almost deserted, with burnt down state buildings, abandoned shops and a corpse in the street. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Syrian soldiers are seen near a burnt building in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. A United Nations convoy arrived in the Syrian town of Haffeh on Thursday to find it almost deserted, with burnt down state buildings, abandoned shops and a corpse in the street. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
1 / 20
Friday, June 15, 2012

A member of the United Nations observers mission in Syria is seen at a damaged building in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

A member of the United Nations observers mission in Syria is seen at a damaged building in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
2 / 20
Friday, June 15, 2012

Syrian soldiers are seen at Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

Syrian soldiers are seen at Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
3 / 20
Friday, June 15, 2012

Smoke rise from shops at Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

Smoke rise from shops at Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
4 / 20
Friday, June 15, 2012

The wreckage of a car is seen in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

The wreckage of a car is seen in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
5 / 20
Friday, June 15, 2012

Empty bullet casings are seen on a street in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

Empty bullet casings are seen on a street in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
6 / 20
Friday, June 15, 2012

A man inspects his shop at Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

A man inspects his shop at Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
7 / 20
Friday, June 15, 2012

The interior of a burnt out government office is pictured in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

The interior of a burnt out government office is pictured in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
8 / 20
Friday, June 15, 2012

The interior of a burnt out government office is pictured in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

The interior of a burnt out government office is pictured in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
9 / 20
Friday, June 15, 2012

A truck transporting wrecked cars is seen at Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

A truck transporting wrecked cars is seen at Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
10 / 20
Friday, June 15, 2012

A Syrian soldier stands next to a car with "Free Army" written on it in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

A Syrian soldier stands next to a car with "Free Army" written on it in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
11 / 20
Friday, June 15, 2012

Syrian soldiers stand next to Arabic text on a wall, which reads: "Freedom and God is greatest", in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

Syrian soldiers stand next to Arabic text on a wall, which reads: "Freedom and God is greatest", in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
12 / 20
Friday, June 15, 2012

A portrait of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is seen on a damaged storefront in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

A portrait of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is seen on a damaged storefront in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
13 / 20
Friday, June 15, 2012

A Syrian soldier stands near a clock with a portrait of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

A Syrian soldier stands near a clock with a portrait of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
14 / 20
Friday, June 15, 2012

Members of the United Nations observer mission in Syria are seen at a burnt building in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

Members of the United Nations observer mission in Syria are seen at a burnt building in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
15 / 20
Friday, June 15, 2012

A man rides a motorcycle past storefronts abandoned due to the unrest in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

A man rides a motorcycle past storefronts abandoned due to the unrest in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
16 / 20
Friday, June 15, 2012

The body of a man is seen on a street in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

The body of a man is seen on a street in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
17 / 20
Friday, June 15, 2012

A truck transporting a wrecked police bus is seen in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

A truck transporting a wrecked police bus is seen in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
18 / 20
Friday, June 15, 2012

People and soldiers stand next to the wreckage a car in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

People and soldiers stand next to the wreckage a car in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
19 / 20
Friday, June 15, 2012

A burnt down military vehicle is seen on a street in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, June 15, 2012

A burnt down military vehicle is seen on a street in Haffeh town near Latakia city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
20 / 20

Syrian town burned, abandoned

Syrian town burned, abandoned Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Election woes plague Egypt

Election woes plague Egypt
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Islamic State militants behind bars

All Collections

Islamic State militants behind bars

Friday, February 17, 2017

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Friday, February 17, 2017

Flooding in Gaza

All Collections

Flooding in Gaza

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

View More Slideshows »