Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jun 17, 2015 | 6:31pm BST

Syrian war nears Israel

Israelis take cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israelis take cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Israelis take cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
1 / 14
Smoke rises during fighting in the village of Ahmadiyah in Syria, as seen from the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, June 17, 2015. Israel signaled readiness on Tuesday to intervene if Syrian refugees were to throng to its armistice line on the Golan Heights, after Israel's Druze Arab minority stepped up a public campaign to help brethren caught up in the civil war next door. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Smoke rises during fighting in the village of Ahmadiyah in Syria, as seen from the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, June 17, 2015. Israel signaled readiness on Tuesday to intervene if Syrian...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Smoke rises during fighting in the village of Ahmadiyah in Syria, as seen from the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, June 17, 2015. Israel signaled readiness on Tuesday to intervene if Syrian refugees were to throng to its armistice line on the Golan Heights, after Israel's Druze Arab minority stepped up a public campaign to help brethren caught up in the civil war next door. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
2 / 14
Israeli soldiers ride armoured vehicles during an exercise in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers ride armoured vehicles during an exercise in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Israeli soldiers ride armoured vehicles during an exercise in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
3 / 14
Members of the Druze community hold a picture depicting a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, during a protest in the Druze village of Majdal Shams on the Golan Heights, June 15, 2015. Israel's president expressed his concern to the United States last week about the fate of the Druze minority in Syria, saying around 500,000 of them were under threat from Islamist militants in an area near the Israeli border. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Members of the Druze community hold a picture depicting a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, during a protest in the Druze village of Majdal Shams on the Golan Heights, June 15, 2015. Israel's president expressed his concern to the...more

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Members of the Druze community hold a picture depicting a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, during a protest in the Druze village of Majdal Shams on the Golan Heights, June 15, 2015. Israel's president expressed his concern to the United States last week about the fate of the Druze minority in Syria, saying around 500,000 of them were under threat from Islamist militants in an area near the Israeli border. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
4 / 14
Members of the Druze community watch the fighting in the Druze village of Khadr in Syria, as they stand on the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near Majdal Shams, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Members of the Druze community watch the fighting in the Druze village of Khadr in Syria, as they stand on the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near Majdal Shams, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Members of the Druze community watch the fighting in the Druze village of Khadr in Syria, as they stand on the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near Majdal Shams, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
5 / 14
A placard depicting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is waved along with Syrian flags during a protest in the Druze village of Majdal Shams on the Golan Heights, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A placard depicting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is waved along with Syrian flags during a protest in the Druze village of Majdal Shams on the Golan Heights, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A placard depicting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is waved along with Syrian flags during a protest in the Druze village of Majdal Shams on the Golan Heights, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
6 / 14
An Israeli soldier sits atop a tank during an exercise in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier sits atop a tank during an exercise in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
An Israeli soldier sits atop a tank during an exercise in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
7 / 14
Smoke rises during fighting in the Druze village of Khadr in Syria, as seen from the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near Majdal Shams, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Smoke rises during fighting in the Druze village of Khadr in Syria, as seen from the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near Majdal Shams, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Smoke rises during fighting in the Druze village of Khadr in Syria, as seen from the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near Majdal Shams, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
8 / 14
Members of the Druze community use binoculars to watch the fighting in the Druze village of Khadr in Syria, as they stand on the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near Majdal Shams, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Members of the Druze community use binoculars to watch the fighting in the Druze village of Khadr in Syria, as they stand on the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near Majdal Shams, June 16, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Members of the Druze community use binoculars to watch the fighting in the Druze village of Khadr in Syria, as they stand on the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near Majdal Shams, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
9 / 14
An Israeli soldier adjusts sights on a tank in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier adjusts sights on a tank in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
An Israeli soldier adjusts sights on a tank in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
10 / 14
Israeli army armoured vehicles are seen during an exercise in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli army armoured vehicles are seen during an exercise in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Israeli army armoured vehicles are seen during an exercise in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
11 / 14
Members of the Druze community hold flags, as they watch fighting in Syria's ongoing civil war, next to the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the Druze village of Majdal Shams, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Members of the Druze community hold flags, as they watch fighting in Syria's ongoing civil war, next to the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the Druze village of Majdal Shams, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Members of the Druze community hold flags, as they watch fighting in Syria's ongoing civil war, next to the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the Druze village of Majdal Shams, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
12 / 14
Smoke rises during fighting in Syria, as seen from the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Smoke rises during fighting in Syria, as seen from the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Smoke rises during fighting in Syria, as seen from the Israeli side of the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
13 / 14
Members of the Druze community carry flags at they walk towards the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the Druze village of Majdal Shams, to watch the fighting in Syria's ongoing civil war June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Members of the Druze community carry flags at they walk towards the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the Druze village of Majdal Shams, to watch the fighting in Syria's ongoing civil war June 16, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Members of the Druze community carry flags at they walk towards the border fence between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the Druze village of Majdal Shams, to watch the fighting in Syria's ongoing civil war June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
The eruptions of Mount Sinabung

The eruptions of Mount Sinabung

Next Slideshows

The eruptions of Mount Sinabung

The eruptions of Mount Sinabung

The Indonesian volcano was dormant for 400 years before erupting in 2010.

17 Jun 2015
Russia's military might

Russia's military might

Russia shows off its military prowess during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka.

16 Jun 2015
The Cuba-U.S. thaw

The Cuba-U.S. thaw

Growing signs of ties between the former Cold War enemies.

16 Jun 2015
Jeb Bush's White House bid

Jeb Bush's White House bid

The former Florida governor becomes the 11th Republican to make a bid for the presidency in 2016.

16 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or ''mother of all bombs''struck an Islamic State position.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures