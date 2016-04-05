Edition:
Syrian warplane shot down

Rebel fighters and civilians gather around the wreckage of a Syrian warplane that was shot down in the Talat al-Iss area, south of Aleppo, Syria April 5, 2016. Islamist rebels shot down a Syrian warplane and captured its pilot on Tuesday in an area south of Aleppo where insurgents are battling the Syrian army and allied militias, a monitoring group said. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Civilians inspect the wreckage of a Syrian warplane that was shot down in the Talat al-Iss area, south of Aleppo, Syria April 5, 2016. Syria's military confirmed that a plane on a reconnaissance mission had been shot down and said it was hit by a surface-to-air missile. The pilot had bailed out and efforts were underway to rescue him, it said. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A pilot parachutes from a plane that was shot down, in this still image taken from video footage said to be shot in Al Eiss, Aleppo province, Syria, and uploaded to a social media website on April 5, 2016. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said fighters from al Qaeda's Nusra Front group captured the pilot and took him to one of their headquarters in the area. There was no immediate rebel comment on the use of an anti-aircraft missile. Social Media Website via Reuters

Civilians carry a piece of a Syrian warplane that was shot down in the Talat al-Iss area, south of Aleppo, Syria April 5, 2016. The Observatory said a plume of smoke was seen as the plane caught fire before it fell in the Talat al-Iss highland, where al Qaeda-affiliated rebels have come under heavy bombardment by Syrian and Russian planes since they captured the area this week. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Still image taken from an amateur video that purportedly shows the capture of a Syrian government pilot, after a monitoring group reported the shooting down of a government plane south of Aleppo uploaded on April 5, 2016. Social Media Website

A man inspects the wreckage of a Syrian warplane that was shot down in the Talat al-Iss area, south of Aleppo, Syria April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Rebel fighters and civilians gather around the wreckage of a Syrian warplane that was shot down in the Talat al-Iss area, south of Aleppo, Syria April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Boys pose with pieces of a Syrian warplane that was shot down in the Talat al-Iss area, south of Aleppo, Syria April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Rebel fighters and civilians gather around the wreckage of a Syrian warplane that was shot down in the Talat al-Iss area, south of Aleppo, Syria April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

