Syrian warplane shot down
Rebel fighters and civilians gather around the wreckage of a Syrian warplane that was shot down in the Talat al-Iss area, south of Aleppo, Syria April 5, 2016. Islamist rebels shot down a Syrian warplane and captured its pilot on Tuesday in an area...more
Civilians inspect the wreckage of a Syrian warplane that was shot down in the Talat al-Iss area, south of Aleppo, Syria April 5, 2016. Syria's military confirmed that a plane on a reconnaissance mission had been shot down and said it was hit by a...more
A pilot parachutes from a plane that was shot down, in this still image taken from video footage said to be shot in Al Eiss, Aleppo province, Syria, and uploaded to a social media website on April 5, 2016. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said...more
Civilians carry a piece of a Syrian warplane that was shot down in the Talat al-Iss area, south of Aleppo, Syria April 5, 2016. The Observatory said a plume of smoke was seen as the plane caught fire before it fell in the Talat al-Iss highland, where...more
Still image taken from an amateur video that purportedly shows the capture of a Syrian government pilot, after a monitoring group reported the shooting down of a government plane south of Aleppo uploaded on April 5, 2016. Social Media Website
A man inspects the wreckage of a Syrian warplane that was shot down in the Talat al-Iss area, south of Aleppo, Syria April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Rebel fighters and civilians gather around the wreckage of a Syrian warplane that was shot down in the Talat al-Iss area, south of Aleppo, Syria April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Boys pose with pieces of a Syrian warplane that was shot down in the Talat al-Iss area, south of Aleppo, Syria April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Rebel fighters and civilians gather around the wreckage of a Syrian warplane that was shot down in the Talat al-Iss area, south of Aleppo, Syria April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Next Slideshows
Campaign cuisine
Keeping the candidates nourished on the primary trail.
Trump on the trail
The Republican front-runner campaigns in Wisconsin.
Nusra Front's fight
Inside the al Qaeda-affiliated militant group, a major player in Syria's five-year-old civil war.
Afghan forces on duty
A look at Afghanistan's soldiers on duty.
MORE IN PICTURES
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.