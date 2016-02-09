Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Feb 9, 2016 | 7:01pm GMT

Syrians stopped at Turkish border

Internally displaced people, covered with mud, wait as they are stuck in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Internally displaced people, covered with mud, wait as they are stuck in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar...more

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Internally displaced people, covered with mud, wait as they are stuck in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
1 / 23
Five-year old Sheima, who lost both eyes when hit by a stray bullet in Syria, sits on her hospital bed in a small clinic near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Kilis, Turkey, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Five-year old Sheima, who lost both eyes when hit by a stray bullet in Syria, sits on her hospital bed in a small clinic near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Kilis, Turkey, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Five-year old Sheima, who lost both eyes when hit by a stray bullet in Syria, sits on her hospital bed in a small clinic near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Kilis, Turkey, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
2 / 23
An internally displaced Syrian woman, covered with mud, carries her belongings as she is stuck with others in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

An internally displaced Syrian woman, covered with mud, carries her belongings as she is stuck with others in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria,...more

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
An internally displaced Syrian woman, covered with mud, carries her belongings as she is stuck with others in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
3 / 23
Syrians line up as they wait to cross into Syria at Oncupinar border crossing in the southeastern city of Kilis, Turkey, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Syrians line up as they wait to cross into Syria at Oncupinar border crossing in the southeastern city of Kilis, Turkey, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Syrians line up as they wait to cross into Syria at Oncupinar border crossing in the southeastern city of Kilis, Turkey, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
4 / 23
Iraqi refugee children walk near trees with clothes hung to dry in an Iraqi refugee camp in the village of Mabrouka, Western countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Iraqi refugee children walk near trees with clothes hung to dry in an Iraqi refugee camp in the village of Mabrouka, Western countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Iraqi refugee children walk near trees with clothes hung to dry in an Iraqi refugee camp in the village of Mabrouka, Western countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
5 / 23
An internally displaced Syrian woman carries a baby at a shelter near the Bab al-Salam crossing, across from Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

An internally displaced Syrian woman carries a baby at a shelter near the Bab al-Salam crossing, across from Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
An internally displaced Syrian woman carries a baby at a shelter near the Bab al-Salam crossing, across from Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
6 / 23
An internally displaced Syrian girl carries water cans at a refugee camp near the Bab al-Salam crossing, opposite the Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

An internally displaced Syrian girl carries water cans at a refugee camp near the Bab al-Salam crossing, opposite the Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
An internally displaced Syrian girl carries water cans at a refugee camp near the Bab al-Salam crossing, opposite the Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
7 / 23
An internally displaced Syrian woman carries her belongings as she arrives at a refugee camp near the Bab al-Salam crossing, opposite the Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

An internally displaced Syrian woman carries her belongings as she arrives at a refugee camp near the Bab al-Salam crossing, opposite the Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016....more

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
An internally displaced Syrian woman carries her belongings as she arrives at a refugee camp near the Bab al-Salam crossing, opposite the Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
8 / 23
An internally displaced Syrian girl stands at a shelter near the Bab al-Salam crossing, opposite the Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

An internally displaced Syrian girl stands at a shelter near the Bab al-Salam crossing, opposite the Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
An internally displaced Syrian girl stands at a shelter near the Bab al-Salam crossing, opposite the Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
9 / 23
Internally displaced people, covered with mud, wait as they are stuck in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Internally displaced people, covered with mud, wait as they are stuck in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar...more

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Internally displaced people, covered with mud, wait as they are stuck in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
10 / 23
Internally displaced Syrians wait to receive blankets near the Bab al-Salam crossing, across from Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Internally displaced Syrians wait to receive blankets near the Bab al-Salam crossing, across from Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Internally displaced Syrians wait to receive blankets near the Bab al-Salam crossing, across from Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
11 / 23
Children walk outside tents tents housing internally displaced people in Atma camp, near the Syrian-Turkish border in Idlib Governorate, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Children walk outside tents tents housing internally displaced people in Atma camp, near the Syrian-Turkish border in Idlib Governorate, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
Children walk outside tents tents housing internally displaced people in Atma camp, near the Syrian-Turkish border in Idlib Governorate, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
12 / 23
An internally displaced Syrian girl stands at a refugee camp near the Bab al-Salam crossing, opposite the Turkish province of Kilis, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

An internally displaced Syrian girl stands at a refugee camp near the Bab al-Salam crossing, opposite the Turkish province of Kilis, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
An internally displaced Syrian girl stands at a refugee camp near the Bab al-Salam crossing, opposite the Turkish province of Kilis, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
13 / 23
Internally displaced people, covered with mud, wait as they are stuck in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Internally displaced people, covered with mud, wait as they are stuck in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar...more

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Internally displaced people, covered with mud, wait as they are stuck in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
14 / 23
Children play outside tents housing internally displaced people in Atma camp, near the Syrian-Turkish border in Idlib Governorate, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Children play outside tents housing internally displaced people in Atma camp, near the Syrian-Turkish border in Idlib Governorate, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
Children play outside tents housing internally displaced people in Atma camp, near the Syrian-Turkish border in Idlib Governorate, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
15 / 23
An internally displaced Syrian woman carries her belongings as she is stuck with others in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

An internally displaced Syrian woman carries her belongings as she is stuck with others in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, February 7, 2016....more

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
An internally displaced Syrian woman carries her belongings as she is stuck with others in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
16 / 23
Internally displaced Syrians carry their belongings as they arrive at a refugee camp near the Bab al-Salam crossing, across from Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Internally displaced Syrians carry their belongings as they arrive at a refugee camp near the Bab al-Salam crossing, across from Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Internally displaced Syrians carry their belongings as they arrive at a refugee camp near the Bab al-Salam crossing, across from Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
17 / 23
Internally displaced people covered in mud, wait at the town of Khirbet Al-Joz to get permission to cross into Turkey, near the Syrian-Turkish border, in the Latakia countryside, Syria, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Internally displaced people covered in mud, wait at the town of Khirbet Al-Joz to get permission to cross into Turkey, near the Syrian-Turkish border, in the Latakia countryside, Syria, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Internally displaced people covered in mud, wait at the town of Khirbet Al-Joz to get permission to cross into Turkey, near the Syrian-Turkish border, in the Latakia countryside, Syria, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
18 / 23
Internally displaced Syrian girls standing at the back of a truck arrive at a refugee camp near the Bab al-Salam crossing, opposite the Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Internally displaced Syrian girls standing at the back of a truck arrive at a refugee camp near the Bab al-Salam crossing, opposite the Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016....more

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Internally displaced Syrian girls standing at the back of a truck arrive at a refugee camp near the Bab al-Salam crossing, opposite the Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
19 / 23
Internally displaced children, covered with mud, wait with their families as they are stuck in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Internally displaced children, covered with mud, wait with their families as they are stuck in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, February 7, 2016....more

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Internally displaced children, covered with mud, wait with their families as they are stuck in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
20 / 23
An Iraqi refugee woman walks near tents in an Iraqi refugee camp in the village of Mabrouka, Western countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

An Iraqi refugee woman walks near tents in an Iraqi refugee camp in the village of Mabrouka, Western countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
An Iraqi refugee woman walks near tents in an Iraqi refugee camp in the village of Mabrouka, Western countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
21 / 23
Internally displaced Syrian children play at a refugee camp near the Bab al-Salam crossing, across from Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Internally displaced Syrian children play at a refugee camp near the Bab al-Salam crossing, across from Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Internally displaced Syrian children play at a refugee camp near the Bab al-Salam crossing, across from Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
22 / 23
Internally displaced Syrian children look on near a tent at a refugee camp near the Bab al-Salam crossing, across from Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Internally displaced Syrian children look on near a tent at a refugee camp near the Bab al-Salam crossing, across from Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Internally displaced Syrian children look on near a tent at a refugee camp near the Bab al-Salam crossing, across from Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Rubio's week since Iowa

Rubio's week since Iowa

Next Slideshows

Rubio's week since Iowa

Rubio's week since Iowa

A week ago, it looked like the stars were aligning for Marco Rubio. Now, as New Hampshire holds its pivotal primary, he has to hope the sky does not come...

09 Feb 2016
Suicide bombing in Damascus

Suicide bombing in Damascus

Several people were killed after a suicide bomber detonated a vehicle in a parking lot in a police officers' club.

09 Feb 2016
Great Pancake Race

Great Pancake Race

Participants in London's annual Great Spitalfields Pancake Race.

09 Feb 2016
Train crash in Germany

Train crash in Germany

Several are killed and more than 100 injured when two passenger trains collide head-on in Bavaria.

09 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures