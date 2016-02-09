Syrians stopped at Turkish border
Internally displaced people, covered with mud, wait as they are stuck in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar...more
Five-year old Sheima, who lost both eyes when hit by a stray bullet in Syria, sits on her hospital bed in a small clinic near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Kilis, Turkey, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
An internally displaced Syrian woman, covered with mud, carries her belongings as she is stuck with others in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria,...more
Syrians line up as they wait to cross into Syria at Oncupinar border crossing in the southeastern city of Kilis, Turkey, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Iraqi refugee children walk near trees with clothes hung to dry in an Iraqi refugee camp in the village of Mabrouka, Western countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
An internally displaced Syrian woman carries a baby at a shelter near the Bab al-Salam crossing, across from Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
An internally displaced Syrian girl carries water cans at a refugee camp near the Bab al-Salam crossing, opposite the Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
An internally displaced Syrian woman carries her belongings as she arrives at a refugee camp near the Bab al-Salam crossing, opposite the Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016....more
An internally displaced Syrian girl stands at a shelter near the Bab al-Salam crossing, opposite the Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Internally displaced people, covered with mud, wait as they are stuck in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar...more
Internally displaced Syrians wait to receive blankets near the Bab al-Salam crossing, across from Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Children walk outside tents tents housing internally displaced people in Atma camp, near the Syrian-Turkish border in Idlib Governorate, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
An internally displaced Syrian girl stands at a refugee camp near the Bab al-Salam crossing, opposite the Turkish province of Kilis, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Internally displaced people, covered with mud, wait as they are stuck in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar...more
Children play outside tents housing internally displaced people in Atma camp, near the Syrian-Turkish border in Idlib Governorate, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
An internally displaced Syrian woman carries her belongings as she is stuck with others in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, February 7, 2016....more
Internally displaced Syrians carry their belongings as they arrive at a refugee camp near the Bab al-Salam crossing, across from Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman...more
Internally displaced people covered in mud, wait at the town of Khirbet Al-Joz to get permission to cross into Turkey, near the Syrian-Turkish border, in the Latakia countryside, Syria, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Internally displaced Syrian girls standing at the back of a truck arrive at a refugee camp near the Bab al-Salam crossing, opposite the Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016....more
Internally displaced children, covered with mud, wait with their families as they are stuck in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, February 7, 2016....more
An Iraqi refugee woman walks near tents in an Iraqi refugee camp in the village of Mabrouka, Western countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Internally displaced Syrian children play at a refugee camp near the Bab al-Salam crossing, across from Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Internally displaced Syrian children look on near a tent at a refugee camp near the Bab al-Salam crossing, across from Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
