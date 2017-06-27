Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jun 27, 2017 | 8:10pm BST

Syria's Assad in rare visits outside capital

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad visits a Russian air base at Hmeymim, in western Syria. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad visits a Russian air base at Hmeymim, in western Syria. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad visits a Russian air base at Hmeymim, in western Syria. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad visits a Russian air base at Hmeymim, in western Syria. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad visits an injured soldier in Hama province. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, accompanied by his family, pushes an injured soldier on a wheelchair in Hama province. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, accompanied by his wife Asma (2nd R) and family, visit an injured soldier in Hama province. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad attends prayers on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, inside a mosque in Hama. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad greets his supporters during Eid al-Fitr prayers at a mosque in Hama. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad attends prayers on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, in Hama. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad greets his supporters during Eid al-Fitr prayers at a mosque in Hama. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
