Pictures | Wed Mar 2, 2016 | 9:10pm GMT

Syria's capital of ruins

A boy looks on while residents inspect a damaged building in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus, Syria February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
A damaged vehicle is seen in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
A boy inspects a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus, Syria February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
Residents walk near damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus, Syria February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
A boy writes on a dusty mirror in a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus, Syria February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
A view shows a damaged classroom inside a school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
A view shows a damaged school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
A road sign is seen on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
A man looks for his belongings in rubble in the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus, Syria February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
A ripped cover with the UNICEF logo is seen inside a damaged school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
A view shows a damaged school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
A man inspects a shirt of his dead son, who died yesterday, after an airstrike in the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus, Syria February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
A damaged kitchen is pictured in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus, Syria February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
A boy inspects a damaged house in the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus, Syria February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
Men rest on rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus, Syria February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
