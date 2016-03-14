Syria's capital of ruins
A general view shows damaged buildings as seen from the rebel held Qaboun neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Aya, 4, eats bread as she stands in front of a shop in the rebel held Qaboun neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A girl looks out from a door near a poster advertising for a beauty salon in the rebel held Qaboun neighborhood of Damascus. The word "sniper" is seen written on the wall. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy inspects a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Sewage water is pictured near damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy gestures as he sits with others on a pick-up truck in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Pictures lie on the ground of a damaged house in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy walks past satellites dishes used as planting beds in the rebel held Qaboun neighborhood of Damascus, Syria March 13, 2016. Picture taken March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A general view shows damaged buildings as seen from the rebel held Qaboun neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Children play in a damaged school bus in the rebel held besieged town of Jesreen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy looks on while residents inspect a damaged building in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A damaged vehicle is seen in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A view shows a damaged school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy writes on a dusty mirror in a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A view shows a damaged classroom inside a school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy plays with a dog in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A broken frame with a picture lies on the ground of a damaged house in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A view shows a damaged school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man looks for his belongings in rubble in the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A damaged kitchen is pictured in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A damaged tank is pictured in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A picture lies on the ground of a damaged house in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Activists carry a Free Syrian Army flag during a protest against forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Khaled Kassmou, 70, sits along a street in the rebel held Qaboun neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Residents walk near damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A ripped cover with the UNICEF logo is seen inside a damaged school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy inspects a damaged house in the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man inspects a shirt of his dead son, who died yesterday, after an airstrike in the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A road sign is seen on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Next Slideshows
Protesting Trump
Protests follow Donald Trump as he campaigns for the Republican presidential nomination.
Deadly blast in Ankara
A car bomb tore through a crowded transport hub in Turkey's capital, in a strike officials blamed on the outlawed PKK militant group.
Al Qaeda attacks Ivory Coast resort
Gunmen from al Qaeda's North African branch storm an Ivory Coast beach resort popular with tourists.
Trump rally mayhem
Protesters and supports clash during rallies for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
MORE IN PICTURES
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.