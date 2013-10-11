Edition:
Syria's chemical weapons

<p>People, affected by what activists say was a gas attack, are treated at a medical center in the Damascus suburb of Saqba, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

People, affected by what activists say was a gas attack, are treated at a medical center in the Damascus suburb of Saqba, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>Bodies of children whom activists say were killed by gas attack in the Ghouta area, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

Bodies of children whom activists say were killed by gas attack in the Ghouta area, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

<p>A youth who survived what activists say is a gas attack cries as he takes shelter inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

A youth who survived what activists say is a gas attack cries as he takes shelter inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

<p>A man holds the body of a dead child among bodies of people activists say were killed by nerve gas in the Ghouta region, in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A man holds the body of a dead child among bodies of people activists say were killed by nerve gas in the Ghouta region, in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>People carry the body of a civilian on a stretcher after what activists say were a gas attack in the Ghouta area, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

People carry the body of a civilian on a stretcher after what activists say were a gas attack in the Ghouta area, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

<p>Children, affected by what activists say was a gas attack, breathe through oxygen masks in the Damascus suburb of Saqba, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Children, affected by what activists say was a gas attack, breathe through oxygen masks in the Damascus suburb of Saqba, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>Survivors from what activists say is a gas attack rest inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Survivors from what activists say is a gas attack rest inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>Syrian activists inspect the bodies of people they say were killed by nerve gas in the Ghouta region, in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Syrian activists inspect the bodies of people they say were killed by nerve gas in the Ghouta region, in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>U.N. chemical weapons experts visit a hospital where wounded people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji</p>

U.N. chemical weapons experts visit a hospital where wounded people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji

<p>A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami</p>

A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami

<p>A convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts and escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters drive through one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in eastern Ghouta in Damascus suburbs, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts and escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters drive through one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in eastern Ghouta in Damascus suburbs, August 28,...more

<p>United Nations chemical weapons experts, escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters, meet with residents at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

United Nations chemical weapons experts, escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters, meet with residents at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>U.N. chemical weapons experts, wearing gas masks, inspect one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Damascus' suburb of Zamalka, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Abdullah</p>

U.N. chemical weapons experts, wearing gas masks, inspect one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Damascus' suburb of Zamalka, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Abdullah

<p>Residents watch from sidewalks as a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts drive past, at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Residents watch from sidewalks as a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts drive past, at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka, August 28, 2013. ...more

<p>U.N. chemical weapons experts, some of them wearing gas masks, visit one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack while escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

U.N. chemical weapons experts, some of them wearing gas masks, visit one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack while escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed...more

<p>Handprints are pictured on a U.N. vehicle carrying a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts visiting one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

Handprints are pictured on a U.N. vehicle carrying a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts visiting one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

<p>U.N. chemical weapons experts prepare before collecting samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

U.N. chemical weapons experts prepare before collecting samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>A U.N. chemical weapons expert takes a picture of a person affected by an apparent gas attack, at a hospital where she is being treated , in the Damascus suburb of Zamalka, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

A U.N. chemical weapons expert takes a picture of a person affected by an apparent gas attack, at a hospital where she is being treated , in the Damascus suburb of Zamalka, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

<p>A U.N. chemical weapons expert, wearing a gas mask, holds a plastic bag containing samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

A U.N. chemical weapons expert, wearing a gas mask, holds a plastic bag containing samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

<p>U.N. chemical weapons experts leave a building after they inspected it for an alleged chemical weapons attack, in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

U.N. chemical weapons experts leave a building after they inspected it for an alleged chemical weapons attack, in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

<p>A U.N. chemical weapons expert chats with a doctor as he visits a hospital, where people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the Damascus' suburb of Zamalka, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

A U.N. chemical weapons expert chats with a doctor as he visits a hospital, where people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the Damascus' suburb of Zamalka, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

<p>A U.N. vehicle is seen near a photo of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the entrance of a hotel where a team of experts from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons are staying in Damascus, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

A U.N. vehicle is seen near a photo of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the entrance of a hotel where a team of experts from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons are staying in Damascus, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled...more

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter talks to U.N. chemical weapons experts during their visit to one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter talks to U.N. chemical weapons experts during their visit to one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

<p>A U.N. convoy arrives at a hotel where experts from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons are staying, in Damascus, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

A U.N. convoy arrives at a hotel where experts from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons are staying, in Damascus, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

<p>Members of a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts, from the World Health Organization, wait at a hotel where the team is staying, before carrying out further investigations in Damascus, September 26, 2013. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

Members of a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts, from the World Health Organization, wait at a hotel where the team is staying, before carrying out further investigations in Damascus, September 26, 2013. Picture taken through a window....more

