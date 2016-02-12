Syria's children: In the crossfire
An injured child sits inside a field hospital, after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A girl asks a passerby for help to pay a medical bill as her father sits in his wheelchair in the Douma neighbourhood of Damascus Syria February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A girl poses for a picture as she attends a party for children affected by war and in need of psychological support, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria January 24, 2016. The party was organized by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent....more
Five-year old Sheima, who lost both eyes when hit by a stray bullet in Syria, sits on her hospital bed in a small clinic near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Kilis, Turkey February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A man carries a child that survived from under debris in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man carries an injured child in a site damaged from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Gharam, 5, an orphan, attends a gathering organized by Damascus Lovers, a group that helps with social support for orphans, in Harasta, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A girl carrying a baby inspects damage in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy runs as he rushes away from a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A girl, who was injured by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, stands at the entrance of her house in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A medic carries an injured girl that survived under debris from what activists said was barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Douma, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Ghazal, 4, (L) and Judy, 7, carrying 8-month-old Suhair, react after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the Syrian Arab Red Crescent center in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus May 6, 2015....more
Girls who survived what activists said was a ground-to-ground missile attack by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, hold hands at Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man holds a girl, who survived what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A wounded boy sits at a field hospital after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra
A boy leans on a wooden board inside a damaged house in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy stands on rubble as people try to put out a fire after what activists said were airstrikes followed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed...more
An injured boy reacts in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra
The body of a dead girl is seen after Syrian government forces fired missiles on a busy marketplace in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy reacts after being wounded following what activists said were three consecutive air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, the last which hit an ambulance, at a field hospital in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib...more
A boy reacts in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy wearing slippers stands outside tents housing internally displaced people during the cold weather in Jerjnaz camp, in Idlib province, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
An injured boy who is undergoing surgery, after he was injured in what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad, rests inside a field hospital in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 5, 2015....more
A child carries a school bag near damaged buildings in Harasta, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
