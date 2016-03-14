Edition:
Syria's children of war

Five-year-old Shahd Mahmoud Abdel Hafez poses inside a classroom in the rebel-controlled area of Maarshureen villagein Idlib province, Syria March 12, 2016. March 15 marks the 5th anniversary of peaceful protests against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, leading to the devastating civil conflict in the country. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Five-year-old Yousef Madr al-Ajaj poses inside a classroom in the rebel-controlled area of Maarshureen village in Idlib province, Syria March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Five-year-old Razan Nader poses inside a classroom in the rebel-controlled area of Maarshureen village in Idlib province, Syria March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Five-year-old Wael al-Tawil poses inside a classroom in the rebel-controlled area of Maarshureen village in Idlib province, Syria March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Five-year-old Ghazal al-Hussein poses inside a classroom in the rebel-controlled area of Maarshureen village in Idlib province, Syria March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Five-year-old Salem Abdel Razzak poses inside a classroom in the rebel-controlled area of Maarshureen village in Idlib province, Syria March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Five-year-old Sandas al-Mohamed poses inside a classroom in the rebel-controlled area of Maarshureen village in Idlib province, Syria March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Five-year-old Omar al-Haroush poses inside a classroom in the rebel-controlled area of Maarshureen village in Idlib province, Syria March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Five-year-old Raneem Arafat poses inside a classroom in the rebel-controlled area of Maarshureen village in Idlib province, Syria March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Five-year-old Mohamed al-Bader poses inside a classroom in the rebel-controlled area of Maarshureen village in Idlib province, Syria March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Five-year-old Jana Mahmoud poses inside a classroom in the rebel-controlled area of Maarshureen village in Idlib province, Syria, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Five-year-old children pose for a picture inside a classroom in the rebel-controlled area of Maarshureen village in Idlib province, Syria March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

