Syria's children of war
Five-year-old Shahd Mahmoud Abdel Hafez poses inside a classroom in the rebel-controlled area of Maarshureen villagein Idlib province, Syria March 12, 2016. March 15 marks the 5th anniversary of peaceful protests against Syria's President Bashar...more
Five-year-old Yousef Madr al-Ajaj poses inside a classroom in the rebel-controlled area of Maarshureen village in Idlib province, Syria March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Five-year-old Razan Nader poses inside a classroom in the rebel-controlled area of Maarshureen village in Idlib province, Syria March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Five-year-old Wael al-Tawil poses inside a classroom in the rebel-controlled area of Maarshureen village in Idlib province, Syria March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Five-year-old Ghazal al-Hussein poses inside a classroom in the rebel-controlled area of Maarshureen village in Idlib province, Syria March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Five-year-old Salem Abdel Razzak poses inside a classroom in the rebel-controlled area of Maarshureen village in Idlib province, Syria March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Five-year-old Sandas al-Mohamed poses inside a classroom in the rebel-controlled area of Maarshureen village in Idlib province, Syria March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Five-year-old Omar al-Haroush poses inside a classroom in the rebel-controlled area of Maarshureen village in Idlib province, Syria March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Five-year-old Raneem Arafat poses inside a classroom in the rebel-controlled area of Maarshureen village in Idlib province, Syria March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Five-year-old Mohamed al-Bader poses inside a classroom in the rebel-controlled area of Maarshureen village in Idlib province, Syria March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Five-year-old Jana Mahmoud poses inside a classroom in the rebel-controlled area of Maarshureen village in Idlib province, Syria, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Five-year-old children pose for a picture inside a classroom in the rebel-controlled area of Maarshureen village in Idlib province, Syria March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
