Syria's displaced animals
A cat sits in front of a damaged building at the al-Khalidiya neighborhood of Homs, Syria December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
An abandoned pet tortoise walks on the debris of a damaged house in the neighborhood of old Homs September 9, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazen Homsy
A Free Syrian Army fighter plays with a cat in Khan al-Assal area November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A security official and a police dog inspect an office after a bomb exploded inside a Syrian state television and radio building in Damascus August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A cat stands in the damaged old souk of Homs November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Free Syrian Army fighters transport weapon on a donkey after clashes with forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, in Harem near Idlib October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Redwan al-Homsi/Shaam News Network/Handout
A rabbit is pictured next to weapons in a Free Syrian Army bus in Bustan Al-Basha district in Aleppo September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A member of Free Syrian Army pats a cat in Aleppo October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A dog searches for food at a destroyed house in Azaz, in northern Syria near the border with Turkey, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A cat sits on the debris of a damaged house in the neighborhood of old Homs September 9, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazen Homsy
Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from the clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo in this August 17, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic/Files
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds onto a sheep as they prepare to bring it to slaughter to distribute meat to residents on the third day of Eid al-Adha, in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A street vendor rides a horse-cart as he sells potatoes on a street in Damascus November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A kitten sits next to a bowl of milk in Juret al-Shayah, in Homs July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout
Members of Free Syrian Army ride on horses in the Qusseer neighborhood of Homs September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout
