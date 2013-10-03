Syria's female rebel soldiers
Um Radwan, a female fighter in the Free Syrian Army, runs for cover from snipers loyal to the Syrian regime in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district, October 3, 2013. Um Radwan joined the Free Syrian Army after the death of her husband, who was also a...more
Um Radwan, a female fighter in the Free Syrian Army, runs for cover from snipers loyal to the Syrian regime in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district, October 3, 2013. Um Radwan joined the Free Syrian Army after the death of her husband, who was also a Free Syrian Army fighter. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Um Radwan, a female fighter in the Free Syrian Army, takes cover with a fellow fighter inside a room in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A female member of the "Mother Aisha" battalion receives instruction as she holds a rifle during military training in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Female members of the "Mother Aisha" battalion sit together as they undergo military training in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
A female member of the "Mother Aisha" battalion aims her weapon as she undergoes military training in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Female members of the "Mother Aisha" battalion sit together along a street in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
A trainer points to a spot on a mannequin during military training for female members of the "Mother Aisha" battalion in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
A female member of the "Mother Aisha" batallion gestures as she holds a weapon in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
A woman member of the Al-Ikhlas (Loyalty) Battalion, stops a van at a checkpoint in Aleppo, March 31, 2013. The battalion is under the Ghorabaa (Strangers) Al-Sham Front, controlled by the Free Syrian Army. REUTERS/Giath Taha
Women members of the Al-Ikhlas (Loyalty) Battalion rest with their weapons in Aleppo, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha
Female members of the Ahbab Al-Mustafa Battalion sit next to a disassembled rifle during military training in a mosque in the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood in Aleppo, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A female member of the Ahbab Al-Mustafa Battalion stands on a pick-up truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon as she undergoes military training in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Abu al-Taib, the leader of Ahbab Al-Mustafa Battalion, demonstrates to female members as he holds a gun during a military training in a mosque in the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood in Aleppo, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A female member of the Ahbab Al-Mustafa Battalion holds a rifle during military training in a mosque in the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood in Aleppo, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
An armed Kurdish fighter from the Popular Protection Units (YPG) walks past Kurdish graffiti in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Kurdish female fighters from the Popular Protection Units (YPG) take positions to guard the area in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood, June 19, 2013. Kurdish fighters from the YPG joined the Free Syrian Army to fight against forces loyal to...more
Kurdish female fighters from the Popular Protection Units (YPG) take positions to guard the area in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood, June 19, 2013. Kurdish fighters from the YPG joined the Free Syrian Army to fight against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Kurdish fighters from the Popular Protection Units (YPG), wearing vests with the YPG logo, stand along a street in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Women, who are part of the Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights), take aim with their weapons as they undergo military training in Aleppo, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Women, who are part of the Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights), stand with their weapons as they undergo military training in Aleppo, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, rests while undergoing military training with other women in Aleppo, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, and her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, prepare their weapons before heading to the frontline, in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, sits with her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, and her daughter Faten at their home in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Guevara, a Syrian Palestinian woman married to an Al Wa'ad battalion commander, is pictured in Aleppo January 19, 2013. Guevara was the director of a secondary school before the revolution and is now one of the main snipers of the battalion on the...more
Guevara, a Syrian Palestinian woman married to an Al Wa'ad battalion commander, is pictured in Aleppo January 19, 2013. Guevara was the director of a secondary school before the revolution and is now one of the main snipers of the battalion on the front line in Aleppo. REUTERS/ Muzaffar Salman (SYRIA - Tags: CONFLICT)
Guevara (L), a Syrian Palestinian woman married to an Al Wa'ad battalion commander, is pictured in Aleppo, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Muzaffar Salman
Guevara, a Syria Palestinian woman married to an Al Wa'ad battalion commander, is pictured in Aleppo, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Muzaffar Salman
Guevara, a Syrian Palestinian woman married to an Al Wa'ad battalion commander, is pictured in Aleppo, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Muzaffar Salman
Guevara, a Syrian Palestinian woman married to an Al Wa'ad battalion commander, runs in Aleppo, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Muzaffar Salman
Guevara, a Syrian Palestinian woman married to an Al Wa'ad battalion commander, is pictured in Aleppo, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Muzaffar Salman
Guevara, a Syrian Palestinian woman married to an Al Wa'ad battalion commander, is pictured in Aleppo, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Muzaffar Salman
