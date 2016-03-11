Edition:
Syria's fragile truce

Civil Defence members put out a fire that spread in an oil refinery in the town of Marat Numan in Idlib province, Syria, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Residents and Civil Defense members help an injured man that survived from under rubble of damaged buildings after an air strike on the rebel held al-Saliheen district in Aleppo, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A rebel fighter sits on a look-out point with his weapon in Al-Lataminah village, northern Hama countryside, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters carry their weapons while riding on the back of a pick-up truck in Qamishli, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Residents and Civil Defense members search for survivors from under rubble of damaged buildings after an air strike on the rebel held al-Saliheen district in Aleppo, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Rebel fighters from 'Jaysh al-Sunna' run fearing snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Tel Mamo village, in the southern countryside of Aleppo, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Men store bags of flour unloaded from a Red Crescent aid convoy in the rebel held besieged town of Jesreen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Protesters carry Al-Qaeda flags during an anti-government protest after Friday prayers in the town of Marat Numan in Idlib province, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Students hold geometrical forms to decorate the Freedom School, in the town of al-Tamanah, in the southern countryside of Idlib, March 9, 2016. This school was converted from a poultry farm by the residents of the town more than a year ago. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A rebel fighter from 'Jaysh al-Sunna' holds his weapon as he stands behind sand barricade in Tel Mamo village, in the southern countryside of Aleppo, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Protesters carry a Free Syrian Army flags during an anti-government protest in the al-Sukari neighborhood of Aleppo, March 11, 2016. The text on the banner reads in Arabic, "Death but not humiliation". REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A rebel fighter sleeps with his weapon in a trench in Al-Lataminah village, northern Hama countryside, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A boy inspects a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus, February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Sewage water is pictured near damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy inspects the damage as blood stains are seen on the ground at a site hit by shelling in the rebel-controlled area of Khan Sheikhoun, in Idlib province, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

An aid convoy of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent enters the Wafideen Camp, which is controlled by Syrian government forces, near a poster of Syria's president Bashar al-Assad, to deliver aid into the rebel-held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A boy gestures as he sits with others on a pick-up truck in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A picture lies on the ground of a damaged house in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy writes on a dusty mirror in a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Boys carry boxes of biscuits near rubble of damaged buildings in Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man sells cotton candy as he pushes his bicycle along a street in the rebel held al-Ghariyah al-Gharbiyah town, in Deraa province. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Residents walk near damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A view shows a damaged classroom inside a school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man looks for his belongings in rubble in the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Civilians fix damaged water pipes in the rebel held al-Ghariyah al-Gharbiyah town, in Deraa province. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

A road sign is seen on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A ripped cover with the UNICEF logo is seen inside a damaged school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy rides a bicycle near damage in Kafr Hamra village, northern Aleppo countryside. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Female fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria use a tablet in al-Shadadi town, in Hasaka province. REUTERS/Rodi Said

