Edition:
United Kingdom

Syria's indoor war

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A Free Syrian Army sniper looks through the sight on his rifle inside a house in Aleppo August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A Free Syrian Army sniper looks through the sight on his rifle inside a house in Aleppo August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
1 / 15
Wednesday, August 29, 2012

Two members of the Free Syrian Army hold their weapons as they take defense positions in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

Two members of the Free Syrian Army hold their weapons as they take defense positions in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Close
2 / 15
Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a wall of a house during heavy fighting in Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a wall of a house during heavy fighting in Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
3 / 15
Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an AK-47 rifle in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an AK-47 rifle in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
4 / 15
Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
5 / 15
Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A member of the Free Syrian Army stands next to a rocket launcher inside a house in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A member of the Free Syrian Army stands next to a rocket launcher inside a house in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Close
6 / 15
Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A Free Syrian Army sniper takes his position at the Seif El Dawla neighborhood in Aleppo August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A Free Syrian Army sniper takes his position at the Seif El Dawla neighborhood in Aleppo August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
7 / 15
Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
8 / 15
Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A Free Syrian Army sniper takes his position at the Seif El Dawla neighborhood in Aleppo August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A Free Syrian Army sniper takes his position at the Seif El Dawla neighborhood in Aleppo August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
9 / 15
Wednesday, August 29, 2012

Free Syrian Army fighters stand in a building as they discuss a new tactic to push the frontline at the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood in Aleppo August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

Free Syrian Army fighters stand in a building as they discuss a new tactic to push the frontline at the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood in Aleppo August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
10 / 15
Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter talks to other fighters from a balcony of a house in Aleppo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter talks to other fighters from a balcony of a house in Aleppo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
11 / 15
Wednesday, August 29, 2012

Members of the Free Syrian Army take cover inside a house during clashes with Syrian army soldiers in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

Members of the Free Syrian Army take cover inside a house during clashes with Syrian army soldiers in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Close
12 / 15
Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A Free Syrian Army sniper takes his position in the Salah El Dine neighbourhood of Syria's northwest city of Aleppo August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A Free Syrian Army sniper takes his position in the Salah El Dine neighbourhood of Syria's northwest city of Aleppo August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
13 / 15
Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter observes the area during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter observes the area during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
14 / 15
Wednesday, August 29, 2012

Free Syrian Army walks up the stairs of a building during clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

Free Syrian Army walks up the stairs of a building during clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
15 / 15

Syria's indoor war

Syria's indoor war Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Violent protests in Kenya

Violent protests in Kenya
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Battle in the streets of Mosul

All Collections

Battle in the streets of Mosul

3:00pm GMT

Mount Etna erupts

All Collections

Mount Etna erupts

2:10pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

1:31pm GMT

Israel removes settlers from Palestinian land

All Collections

Israel removes settlers from Palestinian land

12:51pm GMT

Australia from above

All Collections

Australia from above

12:25pm GMT

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

1:20am GMT

Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

All Collections

Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

12:40am GMT

Carnival around the world

All Collections

Carnival around the world

12:25am GMT

View More Slideshows »