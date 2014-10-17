Edition:
Syria's other frontlines

A Free Syrian Army fighter shoots his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad around Handarat area October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, October 17, 2014
Smoke rises after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in northern Aleppo countryside October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Free Syrian Army fighters run with their weapons during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad around Handarat area October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Free Syrian Army fighters shoot their weapons during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad around Handarat area October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A rebel fighter fires his weapon at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Amriyah neighborhood of Aleppo October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A man runs next to a damaged building after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Damascus suburb of Saqba October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Msallam Abd Albaset

A rebel fighter walks through a hole in a wall inside a building at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Amriyah neighborhood of Aleppo October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Rebel fighters take position as one of them aims his weapon at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Amriyah neighborhood of Aleppo October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A Free Syrian Army fighter rests with his weapon around Handarat area October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Rebel fighters take positions during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad around Handarat area October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A rebel fighter fires a weapon mounted on a pick-up truck during what the rebels said was an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad around Handarat area, north of Aleppo in an attempt to regain control of the area October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Rebel fighters take positions inside a hole in the ground during what they said was an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad around Handarat area, north of Aleppo in an attempt to regain control of the area October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Rebel fighters prepare their weapons during what they said was an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad around Handarat area, north of Aleppo in an attempt to regain control of the area October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

A rebel fighter carries shells before they are fired towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Sifat, northern Aleppo countryside October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Rebel fighters fire their weapons at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Amriyah neighborhood of Aleppo October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they run to avoid snipers at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Amriyah neighborhood of Aleppo October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Rebel fighters prepare to launch an anti-tank missile during what they said was an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad around Handarat area, north of Aleppo in an attempt to regain control of the area October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they take positions during what the rebels said was an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad around Handarat area, north of Aleppo in an attempt to regain control of the area October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Rebel fighters cover a tank with olive tree branches during preparations ahead of what they said was an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad around Handarat area, north of Aleppo in an attempt to regain control of the area October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Rebel fighters prepare a weapon at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Amriyah neighborhood of Aleppo October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

