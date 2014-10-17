Syria's other frontlines
A Free Syrian Army fighter shoots his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad around Handarat area October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in northern Aleppo countryside October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Free Syrian Army fighters run with their weapons during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad around Handarat area October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Free Syrian Army fighters shoot their weapons during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad around Handarat area October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A rebel fighter fires his weapon at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Amriyah neighborhood of Aleppo October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A man runs next to a damaged building after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Damascus suburb of Saqba October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Msallam Abd Albaset
A rebel fighter walks through a hole in a wall inside a building at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Amriyah neighborhood of Aleppo October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Rebel fighters take position as one of them aims his weapon at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Amriyah neighborhood of Aleppo October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests with his weapon around Handarat area October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Rebel fighters take positions during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad around Handarat area October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A rebel fighter fires a weapon mounted on a pick-up truck during what the rebels said was an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad around Handarat area, north of Aleppo in an attempt to regain control of the area October...more
Rebel fighters take positions inside a hole in the ground during what they said was an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad around Handarat area, north of Aleppo in an attempt to regain control of the area October 11,...more
Rebel fighters prepare their weapons during what they said was an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad around Handarat area, north of Aleppo in an attempt to regain control of the area October 11, 2014. ...more
A rebel fighter carries shells before they are fired towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Sifat, northern Aleppo countryside October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Rebel fighters fire their weapons at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Amriyah neighborhood of Aleppo October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they run to avoid snipers at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Amriyah neighborhood of Aleppo October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Rebel fighters prepare to launch an anti-tank missile during what they said was an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad around Handarat area, north of Aleppo in an attempt to regain control of the area October 11, 2014....more
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they take positions during what the rebels said was an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad around Handarat area, north of Aleppo in an attempt to regain control of the area October...more
Rebel fighters cover a tank with olive tree branches during preparations ahead of what they said was an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad around Handarat area, north of Aleppo in an attempt to regain control of the...more
Rebel fighters prepare a weapon at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Amriyah neighborhood of Aleppo October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
