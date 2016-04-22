Edition:
Syria's truce in tatters

A bird flies near a torn Syrian national flag in the city of Qamishli, Syria April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A bird flies near a torn Syrian national flag in the city of Qamishli, Syria April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
A bird flies near a torn Syrian national flag in the city of Qamishli, Syria April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A man carries an injured girl after an airstrike in the rebel-held area of old Aleppo, Syria April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man carries an injured girl after an airstrike in the rebel-held area of old Aleppo, Syria April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
A man carries an injured girl after an airstrike in the rebel-held area of old Aleppo, Syria April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A view of the wreckage of a plane that crashed southeast of Damascus, Syria in this still image taken from video said to be shot April 22, 2016. The video was shared online by Islamic State-affiliated news agency Amaq. Reuters could not independently verify the video. Social Media Website via Reuters TV

A view of the wreckage of a plane that crashed southeast of Damascus, Syria in this still image taken from video said to be shot April 22, 2016. The video was shared online by Islamic State-affiliated news agency Amaq. Reuters could not independently...more

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
A view of the wreckage of a plane that crashed southeast of Damascus, Syria in this still image taken from video said to be shot April 22, 2016. The video was shared online by Islamic State-affiliated news agency Amaq. Reuters could not independently verify the video. Social Media Website via Reuters TV
Civil defense members evacuate a woman from a damaged building after airstrikes in the rebel held area of old Aleppo, Syria April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Civil defense members evacuate a woman from a damaged building after airstrikes in the rebel held area of old Aleppo, Syria April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Civil defense members evacuate a woman from a damaged building after airstrikes in the rebel held area of old Aleppo, Syria April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Smoke rises as people inspect a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of old Aleppo, Syria April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Smoke rises as people inspect a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of old Aleppo, Syria April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Smoke rises as people inspect a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of old Aleppo, Syria April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Civil defense members help their injured comrade after airstrikes in the rebel held area of old Aleppo, Syria April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Civil defense members help their injured comrade after airstrikes in the rebel held area of old Aleppo, Syria April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Civil defense members help their injured comrade after airstrikes in the rebel held area of old Aleppo, Syria April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man walks on the wreckage of a plane that crashed southeast of Damascus, Syria in this still image taken from video said to be shot April 22, 2016. The video was shared online by Islamic State-affiliated news agency Amaq. Reuters could not independently verify the video. Social Media Website via Reuters TV

A man walks on the wreckage of a plane that crashed southeast of Damascus, Syria in this still image taken from video said to be shot April 22, 2016. The video was shared online by Islamic State-affiliated news agency Amaq. Reuters could not...more

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
A man walks on the wreckage of a plane that crashed southeast of Damascus, Syria in this still image taken from video said to be shot April 22, 2016. The video was shared online by Islamic State-affiliated news agency Amaq. Reuters could not independently verify the video. Social Media Website via Reuters TV
A man walks as he holds the hand of an injured boy after an airstrike in the rebel held area of old Aleppo, Syria April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man walks as he holds the hand of an injured boy after an airstrike in the rebel held area of old Aleppo, Syria April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
A man walks as he holds the hand of an injured boy after an airstrike in the rebel held area of old Aleppo, Syria April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A view of the burning wreckage of a plane that crashed southeast of Damascus, Syria in this still image taken from video said to be shot April 22, 2016. The video was shared online by Islamic State-affiliated news agency Amaq. Reuters could not independently verify the video. Social Media Website via Reuters TV

A view of the burning wreckage of a plane that crashed southeast of Damascus, Syria in this still image taken from video said to be shot April 22, 2016. The video was shared online by Islamic State-affiliated news agency Amaq. Reuters could not...more

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
A view of the burning wreckage of a plane that crashed southeast of Damascus, Syria in this still image taken from video said to be shot April 22, 2016. The video was shared online by Islamic State-affiliated news agency Amaq. Reuters could not independently verify the video. Social Media Website via Reuters TV
An injured woman is carried after an airstrike in the rebel held area of old Aleppo, Syria April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

An injured woman is carried after an airstrike in the rebel held area of old Aleppo, Syria April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
An injured woman is carried after an airstrike in the rebel held area of old Aleppo, Syria April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man walks near the wreckage of a plane that crashed southeast of Damascus, Syria in this still image taken from video said to be shot April 22, 2016. The video was shared online by Islamic State-affiliated news agency Amaq. Reuters could not independently verify the video. Social Media Website via Reuters TV

A man walks near the wreckage of a plane that crashed southeast of Damascus, Syria in this still image taken from video said to be shot April 22, 2016. The video was shared online by Islamic State-affiliated news agency Amaq. Reuters could not...more

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
A man walks near the wreckage of a plane that crashed southeast of Damascus, Syria in this still image taken from video said to be shot April 22, 2016. The video was shared online by Islamic State-affiliated news agency Amaq. Reuters could not independently verify the video. Social Media Website via Reuters TV
Government forces surrender themselves to Kurdish fighters in the city of Qamishli, Syria April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Government forces surrender themselves to Kurdish fighters in the city of Qamishli, Syria April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Government forces surrender themselves to Kurdish fighters in the city of Qamishli, Syria April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) members transport an injured man, who was evacuated with others from two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya, at an exchange point supervised by the SARC, in the town of Qalaat al-Madiq, in Hama province, Syria April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) members transport an injured man, who was evacuated with others from two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya, at an exchange point supervised by the SARC, in the town of Qalaat al-Madiq, in Hama province,...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) members transport an injured man, who was evacuated with others from two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya, at an exchange point supervised by the SARC, in the town of Qalaat al-Madiq, in Hama province, Syria April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Children evacuees, from the besieged rebel-held Syrian town of Zabadani gesture from inside a bus upon their arrival at an exchange point supervised by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, in the town of Qalaat al-Madiq, in Hama province, Syria April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Children evacuees, from the besieged rebel-held Syrian town of Zabadani gesture from inside a bus upon their arrival at an exchange point supervised by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, in the town of Qalaat al-Madiq, in Hama province, Syria April 21,...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Children evacuees, from the besieged rebel-held Syrian town of Zabadani gesture from inside a bus upon their arrival at an exchange point supervised by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, in the town of Qalaat al-Madiq, in Hama province, Syria April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Fighters from a coalition of rebel groups called "Army of Fatah" and members of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent stand near buses and ambulances on the outskirts of Idlib city, preparing to enter the two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya to evacuate people, Syria April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Fighters from a coalition of rebel groups called "Army of Fatah" and members of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent stand near buses and ambulances on the outskirts of Idlib city, preparing to enter the two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Fighters from a coalition of rebel groups called "Army of Fatah" and members of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent stand near buses and ambulances on the outskirts of Idlib city, preparing to enter the two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya to evacuate people, Syria April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A child waits inside a bus transporting evacuees, at an exchange point supervised by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, in the town of Qalaat al-Madiq, in Hama province, Syria April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A child waits inside a bus transporting evacuees, at an exchange point supervised by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, in the town of Qalaat al-Madiq, in Hama province, Syria April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
A child waits inside a bus transporting evacuees, at an exchange point supervised by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, in the town of Qalaat al-Madiq, in Hama province, Syria April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Residents grow their own vegetables near the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel held area of al-Jazmati neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Residents grow their own vegetables near the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel held area of al-Jazmati neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Residents grow their own vegetables near the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel held area of al-Jazmati neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Children walk near garbage in al-Jazmati neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Children walk near garbage in al-Jazmati neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Children walk near garbage in al-Jazmati neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
