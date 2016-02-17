Syria's warring factions
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands on a lookout point in the northern Aleppo countryside, Syria, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A Sultan Murad brigade fighter (L), part of the Free Syrian Army, stands next to men they have taken as prisoners who used to fight with the Democratic Forces of Syria, in Aleppo, Syria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abdelrahmin Ismail
A rebel fighter, from Al-Fawj al-Awal, al-Safwa battalions and group 101 brigades that are part of the Free Syrian Army, fires a weapon as a fellow fighter covers his ears during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the...more
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stand in front of damaged shops in the town of Rabiya after they recaptured the rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province, Syria January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad drive a vehicle mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon in the town of Rabiya after they recaptured the rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province, Syria January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
An Islamic State fighter waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Islamic State fighters gesture as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front climbs a pole where a Nusra flag was raised at a central square in the northwestern city of Ariha, after a coalition of insurgent groups seized the area in Idlib province May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front ride on a pick-up truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon in the town of the northwestern city of Ariha, after a coalition of insurgent groups seized the area in Idlib province, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar...more
Nusra Front fighters rest with their weapons behind sandbags in the Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria carry their weapons as they cheer near the Syrian town of al Houl in Hasaka province, after they took control of the area, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Rebel fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria, gather around a fire near al-Hawl area in the southeastern city of Hasaka, Syria November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish female fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) gestures as she carries her weapon near al-Hawl area in south-eastern city of Hasaka, Syria November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter takes up position inside a damaged building in al-Vilat al-Homor neighborhood in Hasaka city, as he monitors the movements of Islamic State fighters who are stationed in Ghwayran neighborhood in...more
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter carries a boy injured by what they said was a mine after they fled Maskana town in the Aleppo countryside and make their way towards the Turkish border in Tel Abyad town, Raqqa governorate, June 16,...more
Rebel fighters of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (Levant Front) stand within the compound of the justice palace in the old city of Aleppo, Syria January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Ansar al-Islam front fighters inspect their military commander, after he was killed on the southern Hama countryside front in what they said was a Russian airstrike, in Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil...more
A rebel fighter from 'Jaysh al-Sunna' with blood on his forehead sits in a trench beside Idlib city May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Fighters from a coalition of rebel groups called "Jaish al Fateh", also known as "Army of Fatah" (Conquest Army), rest after clashes with forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in al-Ghab plain in the province of Hama, Syria August 6, 2015....more
A fire trail is seen during clashes between forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and the Army of Islam fighters, on the eastern mountains of Qalamoun overlooking the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria October 1, 2015....more
A rebel fighter of the Al-Furqan brigade covers his ears as a fellow fighter fires a vehicle's weapon near Idlib city May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A fighter from Liwa al-Nasr (Victory Brigade) fires a mortar shell towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Turkmen mountains, Latakia countryside April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rainbow is seen over an Islamic Ahrar al-Sham fighter on the frontline of Idlib city in northern Syria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Ansar al-Sham brigade fighters take cover during an operation to take over Ariha city on one of the frontlines in Idlib governate May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Next Slideshows
Ciudad Juarez's violent past
As the Mexican border town prepares to host Pope Francis, a look back at the drug violence that gripped the city.
Syrian hospitals struck by missiles
Britain and France criticize Russia's role in Syria's war after missile strikes killed dozens of civilians.
Clashes in Uganda
Police clash with supporters of Uganda's leading opposition party.
BAFTA red carpet
Red carpet style at the BAFTA Awards in London.
MORE IN PICTURES
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.