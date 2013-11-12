Tacloban in ruins
Residents cover their noses as they walk past debris with stench of corpses along a road in Tacloban city, devastated by Typhoon Haiyan in central Philippines, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Typhoon victims queue for free rice at a businessman's warehouse in Tacloban city, which was battered by Typhoon Haiyan, in central Philippines, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Survivors stand near bags containing bodies of typhoon victims in Tacloban city, which was devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, in central Philippines November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A woman cries after finding the body of her missing relative amidst bodies of other typhoon victims in Tacloban city, which was devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, in central Philippines November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A girl transfers drinking water she collected from a faucet after Typhoon Haiyan devastated Tacloban city, central Philippines November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
An aerial view of the ruins of houses after the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
The Maceda family talks about their loss in their makeshift home at Tacloban City Convention Center, which has become a homeless shelter after the Super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su more
Debris hang on a basketball post near thousands of houses damaged after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Soldiers and residents look at the devastation of the town from a military aid supplies distribution truck after the Super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A relative holds newly born baby Beatriz as her mother recuperates at a makeshift birthing clinic in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Cargo ships being washed ashore are seen after super typhoon Haiyan hit Anibong town, Tacloban city, central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
People stand among debris and ruins of houses destroyed after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents take sacks of medical items from the pharmacy after super typhoon Haiyan hit Tacloban city, central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Devastated houses float on sea water after super typhoon Haiyan hit Tacloban city, central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Residents pick up pieces of wood in between two cargo ships washed ashore four days after super typhoon Haiyan hit Anibong town, Tacloban city, central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A pregnant woman cooks a meal inside a building overlooking destroyed houses after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An aerial view of destroyed buildings and houses during the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Survivors walk under a fallen electric post after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Survivors reach out to receive medicine from a passing vehicle along the devastated downtown after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Survivors stay in their damaged house after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A boy who was wounded by flying debris due to Super Typhoon Haiyan stays at the ruins of his family's house in Tacloban city November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Thousands of homes are destroyed after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Survivors who lost their homes use a Jeepney public bus as shelter after a super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A fishing boat which slammed into damaged houses lie atop debris after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Survivors walk near their damaged house after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Typhoon victims ask for water and food from soldiers (not pictured) outside the gate of a government compound in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
The damaged area of an airport is seen after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Empty coffins lie on a street near houses damaged after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
The body of a typhoon victim lies on a door after Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents hang a sign asking for a help in front of a catholic church after strong winds brought by super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Thousands of homes lie destroyed near the fishport after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Survivors walk past bodies swept by flood waters after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents seek refuge inside a Catholic church which has been converted into an evacuation center after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Residents carry the body of a loved one after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Residents walk on a road littered with debris after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A survivor holds a statue of Jesus Christ, her only saved belonging, after a super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
