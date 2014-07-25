Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jul 25, 2014 | 5:11pm BST

Taiwan plane crash

Daughter of 38-year-old Chen Zheng-long, who died in a TransAsia Airways plane crash, is comforted by her grandmother at a funeral parlor on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Daughter of 38-year-old Chen Zheng-long, who died in a TransAsia Airways plane crash, is comforted by her grandmother at a funeral parlor on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, July 25, 2014
Daughter of 38-year-old Chen Zheng-long, who died in a TransAsia Airways plane crash, is comforted by her grandmother at a funeral parlor on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
1 / 28
Soldiers remove the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on the rooftop, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Soldiers remove the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on the rooftop, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Friday, July 25, 2014
Soldiers remove the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on the rooftop, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
2 / 28
The body of a passenger who died in a TransAsia Airways plane crash is carried from inside a container with cooling facilities at a funeral parlor on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

The body of a passenger who died in a TransAsia Airways plane crash is carried from inside a container with cooling facilities at a funeral parlor on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, July 25, 2014
The body of a passenger who died in a TransAsia Airways plane crash is carried from inside a container with cooling facilities at a funeral parlor on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
3 / 28
Workers remove the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Workers remove the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Friday, July 25, 2014
Workers remove the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
4 / 28
Soldiers clean up wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Soldiers clean up wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Friday, July 25, 2014
Soldiers clean up wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
5 / 28
A worker cuts apart the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A worker cuts apart the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Friday, July 25, 2014
A worker cuts apart the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
6 / 28
A Catholic bishop prays near the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A Catholic bishop prays near the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Friday, July 25, 2014
A Catholic bishop prays near the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
7 / 28
A relative carries a portrait of a passenger who died in a TransAsia Airways plane crash, at a funeral parlor on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A relative carries a portrait of a passenger who died in a TransAsia Airways plane crash, at a funeral parlor on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, July 25, 2014
A relative carries a portrait of a passenger who died in a TransAsia Airways plane crash, at a funeral parlor on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
8 / 28
Portraits of passengers who died in a TransAsia Airways plane crash are displayed inside a funeral parlor on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Portraits of passengers who died in a TransAsia Airways plane crash are displayed inside a funeral parlor on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, July 25, 2014
Portraits of passengers who died in a TransAsia Airways plane crash are displayed inside a funeral parlor on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
9 / 28
Relatives of passengers on board the TransAsia Airways plane that crashed cry at a funeral parlor on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Lau

Relatives of passengers on board the TransAsia Airways plane that crashed cry at a funeral parlor on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Lau

Friday, July 25, 2014
Relatives of passengers on board the TransAsia Airways plane that crashed cry at a funeral parlor on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Lau
Close
10 / 28
Aviation Safety Council personnel examine the wreckage of TransAsia Airways flight GE222 on the Taiwan's offshore island Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Aviation Safety Council personnel examine the wreckage of TransAsia Airways flight GE222 on the Taiwan's offshore island Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Friday, July 25, 2014
Aviation Safety Council personnel examine the wreckage of TransAsia Airways flight GE222 on the Taiwan's offshore island Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
11 / 28
Relatives of passengers on board the crashed Transasia Airways plane cry on the Taiwan's offshore island Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Relatives of passengers on board the crashed Transasia Airways plane cry on the Taiwan's offshore island Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Friday, July 25, 2014
Relatives of passengers on board the crashed Transasia Airways plane cry on the Taiwan's offshore island Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
12 / 28
A man stands in his backyard and looks at the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A man stands in his backyard and looks at the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Friday, July 25, 2014
A man stands in his backyard and looks at the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
13 / 28
A relative of a passenger on board the TransAsia Airways plane that crashed cries in front of his portrait at the funeral parlor on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A relative of a passenger on board the TransAsia Airways plane that crashed cries in front of his portrait at the funeral parlor on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Friday, July 25, 2014
A relative of a passenger on board the TransAsia Airways plane that crashed cries in front of his portrait at the funeral parlor on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
14 / 28
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014.REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014.REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Friday, July 25, 2014
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014.REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
15 / 28
Soldiers remove the wreckage of TransAsia Airways flight GE222 on the Taiwan's offshore island Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Soldiers remove the wreckage of TransAsia Airways flight GE222 on the Taiwan's offshore island Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Friday, July 25, 2014
Soldiers remove the wreckage of TransAsia Airways flight GE222 on the Taiwan's offshore island Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
16 / 28
Wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed is scattered among bushes on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed is scattered among bushes on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Friday, July 25, 2014
Wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed is scattered among bushes on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
17 / 28
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Friday, July 25, 2014
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
18 / 28
Hu Yu-jie, 34, one of the survivors of the TransAsia Airways plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, arrives at Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital in Kaohsiung July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Hu Yu-jie, 34, one of the survivors of the TransAsia Airways plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, arrives at Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital in Kaohsiung July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, July 25, 2014
Hu Yu-jie, 34, one of the survivors of the TransAsia Airways plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, arrives at Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital in Kaohsiung July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
19 / 28
An airline seat is buried among the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

An airline seat is buried among the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Friday, July 25, 2014
An airline seat is buried among the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
20 / 28
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Friday, July 25, 2014
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
21 / 28
Soldiers carry bodies from the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers carry bodies from the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, July 25, 2014
Soldiers carry bodies from the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
22 / 28
A relative of a passenger on board the crashed TransAsia Airways plane cries in Kaohsiung International Airport, southern Taiwan, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A relative of a passenger on board the crashed TransAsia Airways plane cries in Kaohsiung International Airport, southern Taiwan, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, July 25, 2014
A relative of a passenger on board the crashed TransAsia Airways plane cries in Kaohsiung International Airport, southern Taiwan, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
23 / 28
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, July 25, 2014
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
24 / 28
A car is seen covered in rubble from the wreckage of TransAsia Airways flight GE222 on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Yao-wen

A car is seen covered in rubble from the wreckage of TransAsia Airways flight GE222 on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Yao-wen

Friday, July 25, 2014
A car is seen covered in rubble from the wreckage of TransAsia Airways flight GE222 on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Yao-wen
Close
25 / 28
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Friday, July 25, 2014
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
26 / 28
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Friday, July 25, 2014
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
27 / 28
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of TransAsia Airways flight GE222 on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Yao-wen

Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of TransAsia Airways flight GE222 on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Yao-wen

Friday, July 25, 2014
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of TransAsia Airways flight GE222 on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Yao-wen
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Amid the crash site

Amid the crash site

Next Slideshows

Amid the crash site

Amid the crash site

Details amid the MH17 debris field in Ukraine.

24 Jul 2014
MH17 crash site

MH17 crash site

The aftermath of the Malaysian airliner crash.

24 Jul 2014
UN school in Gaza hit

UN school in Gaza hit

Shells hit a U.N.-run school sheltering Palestinians in the northern Gaza strip.

24 Jul 2014
From Kandahar to Idaho

From Kandahar to Idaho

Sergeant Matt Krumwiede is learning to walk again after losing both legs while on patrol in Afghanistan.

24 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

The rings of Saturn

The rings of Saturn

NASA is preparing to send its long-lived Cassini probe into the unexplored region between Saturn and its rings for a scientific grand finale before the spacecraft's suicidal plunge into the planet.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Venezuelan security forces quell growing protests against the autocratic government and a crippling economic crisis.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Race to the French presidency

Race to the French presidency

With less than three weeks to go before the first round of the French election, conservative Francois Fillon, centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen try to rally votes.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast