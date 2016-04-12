Edition:
Taking back Iraq

Iraqi security forces stand with an Islamic State flag which they pulled down in the town of Hit in Anbar province, April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
A general view of a street is seen in Ramadi city, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Christian volunteers, who have joined the Kurdish Peshmerga fighters, take part in a training session by coalition forces in a training camp in Duhok province, Iraq March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Destroyed buildings are seen in the city of Ramadi, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Iraqi soldiers fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants on the outskirt of the Makhmour south of Mosul, Iraq, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
An Iraqi security forces sniper looks through the scope of his rifle as he guards in the city of Ramadi, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Employees work at strengthening the Mosul Dam in northern Iraq, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Employees work at strengthening the Mosul Dam in northern Iraq, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Destroyed buildings are seen in the city of Ramadi, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants gather in a building, used as a temporary shelter, in Makhmour area, southeast of Mosul, Iraq, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A man stacks mortar shells on a shelf inside a mortar factory in Iskandariya, south Baghdad March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
A hand is seen as Iraqi forensic teams recovered dead bodies from a mass grave in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit April 6, 2015. Iraqi forensic teams excavated 12 suspected mass grave sites thought to hold the corpses of as many as 1,700 soldiers massacred in the summer of 2014 by Islamic State militants as they swept across northern Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
A man reacts at the site of a bomb attack at a checkpoint in the city of Hilla, south of Baghdad, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
Armed Shi'ite volunteers from brigades loyal to radical cleric is Moqtada al-Sadr patrol near the Spiral Minaret of the Great Mosque in Samarra, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A destroyed building is seen at the University of Anbar, in Anbar province July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015
A member from the Iraqi security forces beats an Islamic State insurgent, who was captured in Tikrit April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Shi'ite paramilitary fighters and Iraqi security forces arrest Islamic State militants in Tikrit April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Shi'ite paramilitary fighters launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants in Tikrit March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A member of the Iraqi security forces checks his weapon in Tikrit March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
A crater is seen at the entrance of Mosul Dam August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Thursday, August 21, 2014
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces take their positions during a patrol looking for Islamic State militants, explosives and weapons, in a neighborhood in Ramadi, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, June 21, 2014
