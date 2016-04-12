Taking back Iraq
Iraqi security forces stand with an Islamic State flag which they pulled down in the town of Hit in Anbar province, April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view of a street is seen in Ramadi city, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Christian volunteers, who have joined the Kurdish Peshmerga fighters, take part in a training session by coalition forces in a training camp in Duhok province, Iraq March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Destroyed buildings are seen in the city of Ramadi, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi soldiers fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants on the outskirt of the Makhmour south of Mosul, Iraq, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
An Iraqi security forces sniper looks through the scope of his rifle as he guards in the city of Ramadi, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Employees work at strengthening the Mosul Dam in northern Iraq, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Employees work at strengthening the Mosul Dam in northern Iraq, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Destroyed buildings are seen in the city of Ramadi, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants gather in a building, used as a temporary shelter, in Makhmour area, southeast of Mosul, Iraq, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A man stacks mortar shells on a shelf inside a mortar factory in Iskandariya, south Baghdad March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A hand is seen as Iraqi forensic teams recovered dead bodies from a mass grave in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit April 6, 2015. Iraqi forensic teams excavated 12 suspected mass grave sites thought to...more
A man reacts at the site of a bomb attack at a checkpoint in the city of Hilla, south of Baghdad, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Armed Shi'ite volunteers from brigades loyal to radical cleric is Moqtada al-Sadr patrol near the Spiral Minaret of the Great Mosque in Samarra, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A destroyed building is seen at the University of Anbar, in Anbar province July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A member from the Iraqi security forces beats an Islamic State insurgent, who was captured in Tikrit April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Shi'ite paramilitary fighters and Iraqi security forces arrest Islamic State militants in Tikrit April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite paramilitary fighters launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants in Tikrit March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of the Iraqi security forces checks his weapon in Tikrit March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A crater is seen at the entrance of Mosul Dam August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces take their positions during a patrol looking for Islamic State militants, explosives and weapons, in a neighborhood in Ramadi, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
