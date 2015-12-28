Taking back Ramadi
A member from the Iraqi security forces holds an Iraqi flag in the city of Ramadi, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Iraqi security forces hold an Iraqi flag with an Islamic State flag which they had pulled down at a government complex in the city of Ramadi, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces walk in the city of Ramadi, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Iraqi security forces holds an Iraqi flag at a government complex in the city of Ramadi, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Mourners carry the coffin of a member from the Iraqi security forces, who was killed in the city of Ramadi, during a funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 27 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A collapsed bridge is seen in Ramadi city, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces chant slogans in the city of Ramadi, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A tank of the Iraqi security forces is seen in Ramadi, Iraq, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Iraqi security forces gestures at a government complex in the city of Ramadi, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises during an air strike in Ramadi city, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces gather to advance towards the center of Ramadi city, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Mourners react over the coffin of a member from the Iraqi security forces, who was killed in the city of Ramadi, during the funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 27 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi security forces ride on military vehicles as they advance towards the center of Ramadi city, Iraq, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Destroyed buildings are seen in Ramadi December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises during an air strike in Ramadi city, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A tank of the Iraqi security forces is seen in Ramadi December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Destroyed buildings are seen in Ramadi December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces gather to advance towards the center of Ramadi city, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces cross a bridge built by corps of engineers over the Euphrates in Ramadi, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises above a building during an air strike in Ramadi city, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Safe passage from Syrian towns
Besieged rebel fighters and trapped families are evacuated from three Syrian towns in a rare, U.N.-backed deal.
Displaced Syrians live in caves
Displaced Syrians are using ancient caves as underground shelters in the ongoing civil war.
Flooding in northern England
Hundreds of people are evacuated after heavy rainfall inundates towns and cities across northern England.
California wildfire
A wildfire in Southern California burned over 1,000 acres of land, forcing the closure of parts of two major highways and leading to evacuations.
MORE IN PICTURES
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
Ivanka Trump on the world stage
The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.
Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs
Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First lady Melania Trump
A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
London Marathon
Thousands of spectators filled London's streets to witness a double for Kenya, with wins by Daniel Wanjiru and Mary Keitany.