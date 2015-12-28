Edition:
Taking back Ramadi

A member from the Iraqi security forces holds an Iraqi flag in the city of Ramadi, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Members of the Iraqi security forces hold an Iraqi flag with an Islamic State flag which they had pulled down at a government complex in the city of Ramadi, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Iraqi security forces walk in the city of Ramadi, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
A member of the Iraqi security forces holds an Iraqi flag at a government complex in the city of Ramadi, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Mourners carry the coffin of a member from the Iraqi security forces, who was killed in the city of Ramadi, during a funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 27 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
A collapsed bridge is seen in Ramadi city, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Iraqi security forces chant slogans in the city of Ramadi, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
A tank of the Iraqi security forces is seen in Ramadi, Iraq, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
A member of the Iraqi security forces gestures at a government complex in the city of Ramadi, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Smoke rises during an air strike in Ramadi city, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Iraqi security forces gather to advance towards the center of Ramadi city, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2015
Mourners react over the coffin of a member from the Iraqi security forces, who was killed in the city of Ramadi, during the funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 27 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Iraqi security forces ride on military vehicles as they advance towards the center of Ramadi city, Iraq, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Destroyed buildings are seen in Ramadi December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Smoke rises during an air strike in Ramadi city, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2015
A tank of the Iraqi security forces is seen in Ramadi December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Destroyed buildings are seen in Ramadi December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Iraqi security forces gather to advance towards the center of Ramadi city, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Iraqi security forces cross a bridge built by corps of engineers over the Euphrates in Ramadi, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Smoke rises above a building during an air strike in Ramadi city, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
