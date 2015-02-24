Edition:
Taking on Boko Haram

Members of the Mauritanian special forces dance after a training session during Flintlock 2015, a U.S.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. Exercise Flintlock is an annual regional exercise among African, Western and U.S. counter-terrorism forces. The "Flintlock" manoeuvres unfold as Chad and four neighboring states prepare a task force to take on Boko Haram, the biggest security threat to Africa's top energy producer Nigeria and an increasing concern to countries bordering it. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Chadian soldiers ride atop a pickup truck during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 23, 2015. The U.S. military will share communications equipment and intelligence with African allies to assist them in the fight against Nigerian Islamist group Boko Haram, the commander of U.S. Special Forces operations in Africa said. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

A Tunisian soldier practices sniper tactics during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. Amid growing international alarm, the four nations of the Lake Chad region - Chad, Niger, Cameroon and Nigeria - plus neighboring Benin are preparing a joint task-force of 8,700 men to take on the Sunni jihadist group Boko Haram. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Nigerian special forces conduct a mock casualty evacuation during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. The ninth edition of Flintlock, grouping 1,300 soldiers from 28 African and Western nations, will emphasize the importance of troops fostering strong relations with local communities to gain intelligence on insurgent groups. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

A Spanish soldier trains Mauritanian special forces during Flintlock 2015, a U.S. led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Chadian special forces jog during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

A U.S. soldier trains a Chadian soldier in a mock ambush during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Members of the Mauritanian special forces run in the bush during Flintlock 2015, a U.S.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

U.S. soldiers drive a military vehicle during Flintlock 2015, a US.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Soldiers participate in the opening ceremony of Flintlock 2015, an exercise organized by the U.S. military in Ndjamena, Chad February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

A Nigerian soldier aims his weapon during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

A U.S. special forces soldier stands in front of Chadian soldiers during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Chadian soldiers ride atop a pickup truck during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

A British soldier trains Nigerian special forces in marksmanship during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

A U.S. soldier does push-ups with Chadian soldiers during Flintlock 2015, a US.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Chadian soldiers ride atop a pickup truck during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Members of Chadian special forces form a line during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

