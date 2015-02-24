Taking on Boko Haram

Members of the Mauritanian special forces dance after a training session during Flintlock 2015, a U.S.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. Exercise Flintlock is an annual regional exercise among African, Western and U.S....more

Members of the Mauritanian special forces dance after a training session during Flintlock 2015, a U.S.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. Exercise Flintlock is an annual regional exercise among African, Western and U.S. counter-terrorism forces. The "Flintlock" manoeuvres unfold as Chad and four neighboring states prepare a task force to take on Boko Haram, the biggest security threat to Africa's top energy producer Nigeria and an increasing concern to countries bordering it. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

