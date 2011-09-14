Edition:
United Kingdom

Taliban attack in Kabul

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

A NATO helicopter flies next to the building which the Taliban insurgents took over during an attack near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

A NATO helicopter flies next to the building which the Taliban insurgents took over during an attack near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
1 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Afghan policemen fire towards a building which the Taliban insurgents took over during an attack near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Afghan policemen fire towards a building which the Taliban insurgents took over during an attack near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
2 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Afghan police run toward the building, which the Taliban insurgents took over during an attack near the U.S. embassy, in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Afghan police run toward the building, which the Taliban insurgents took over during an attack near the U.S. embassy, in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
3 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Afghan policemen fire toward a building which the Taliban insurgents took over during an attack near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Afghan policemen fire toward a building which the Taliban insurgents took over during an attack near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
4 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Dust billows from the building which the Taliban insurgents took over during an attack near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Dust billows from the building which the Taliban insurgents took over during an attack near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
5 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Afghan policemen keep watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Afghan policemen keep watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
6 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

People watch as an Afghan helicopter flies next to the building which the Taliban insurgents took over during an attack near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

People watch as an Afghan helicopter flies next to the building which the Taliban insurgents took over during an attack near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
7 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

An Afghan counter terrorism personnel runs towards the building which the Taliban insurgents took over during an attack near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

An Afghan counter terrorism personnel runs towards the building which the Taliban insurgents took over during an attack near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
8 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Afghan policemen carry the body of a suicide attacker at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Afghan policemen carry the body of a suicide attacker at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
9 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Afghan policemen arrive at the site of a rocket-propelled attack in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Afghan policemen arrive at the site of a rocket-propelled attack in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
10 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

A man shows a piece of armament that he says was from the rocket-propelled attack in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

A man shows a piece of armament that he says was from the rocket-propelled attack in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
11 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Afghan policemen fire towards a building which the Taliban insurgents took over during an attack near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Afghan policemen fire towards a building which the Taliban insurgents took over during an attack near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
12 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

NATO and Afghan troops attend to casualties during a battle with Taliban insurgents who took over a building near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

NATO and Afghan troops attend to casualties during a battle with Taliban insurgents who took over a building near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
13 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

An Afghan security personnel holds his weapon as he leaves the area after a battle with Taliban insurgents who took over a building near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

An Afghan security personnel holds his weapon as he leaves the area after a battle with Taliban insurgents who took over a building near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
14 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Afghan policemen carry a policeman who is a casualty at the site of an attack in Kabul September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Afghan policemen carry a policeman who is a casualty at the site of an attack in Kabul September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
15 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

An Afghan policeman inspects a building after a battle with Taliban insurgents near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

An Afghan policeman inspects a building after a battle with Taliban insurgents near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
16 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Security forces are seen on the rooftop after it was recaptured from Taliban insurgents who took over the building near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Security forces are seen on the rooftop after it was recaptured from Taliban insurgents who took over the building near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
17 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

A U.S embassy worker holds his body armour and helmet as he walks in the U.S embassy compound in Kabul September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Rafiq Maqbool/Pool

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

A U.S embassy worker holds his body armour and helmet as he walks in the U.S embassy compound in Kabul September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Rafiq Maqbool/Pool

Close
18 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Afghan policemen inspect the inside of a building after a battle with Taliban insurgents near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

Afghan policemen inspect the inside of a building after a battle with Taliban insurgents near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
19 / 20
Wednesday, September 14, 2011

The feet from a dead Taliban insurgent is seen after he was killed inside a building which they took over near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, September 14, 2011

The feet from a dead Taliban insurgent is seen after he was killed inside a building which they took over near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
20 / 20

Taliban attack in Kabul

Taliban attack in Kabul Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Kabul under siege

Kabul under siege
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Man sets fire on busy Hong Kong subway

All Collections

Man sets fire on busy Hong Kong subway

5:10pm GMT

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

5:00pm GMT

Venezuela's signs of crisis

All Collections

Venezuela's signs of crisis

4:45pm GMT

Russian forces in Aleppo

All Collections

Russian forces in Aleppo

3:20pm GMT

Ukraine's winter war heats up

All Collections

Ukraine's winter war heats up

2:05pm GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

2:00pm GMT

Going red at NYFW

All Collections

Going red at NYFW

1:45pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

2:35am GMT

View More Slideshows »