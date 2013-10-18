Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Oct 18, 2013 | 8:55pm BST

Taliban attack in Kabul

<p>An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of an attack in Kabul, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of an attack in Kabul, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Friday, October 18, 2013

An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of an attack in Kabul, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
1 / 10
<p>Afghan policemen keep watch at the site of an attack in Kabul, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan policemen keep watch at the site of an attack in Kabul, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Friday, October 18, 2013

Afghan policemen keep watch at the site of an attack in Kabul, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
2 / 10
<p>An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of an attack in Kabul, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of an attack in Kabul, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Friday, October 18, 2013

An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of an attack in Kabul, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
3 / 10
<p>An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of an attack in Kabul, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani</p>

An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of an attack in Kabul, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani

Friday, October 18, 2013

An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of an attack in Kabul, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani

Close
4 / 10
<p>An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of an attack in Kabul, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of an attack in Kabul, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Friday, October 18, 2013

An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of an attack in Kabul, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
5 / 10
<p>Afghan policemen keep watch at the site of an attack in Kabul, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan policemen keep watch at the site of an attack in Kabul, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani

Friday, October 18, 2013

Afghan policemen keep watch at the site of an attack in Kabul, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani

Close
6 / 10
<p>Afghan policemen keep watch at the site of an attack in Kabul, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan policemen keep watch at the site of an attack in Kabul, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani

Friday, October 18, 2013

Afghan policemen keep watch at the site of an attack in Kabul, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani

Close
7 / 10
<p>Afghan policemen keep watch at the site of an attack in Kabul, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan policemen keep watch at the site of an attack in Kabul, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani

Friday, October 18, 2013

Afghan policemen keep watch at the site of an attack in Kabul, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani

Close
8 / 10
<p>Afghan policemen keep watch at the site of an attack in Kabul, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan policemen keep watch at the site of an attack in Kabul, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani

Friday, October 18, 2013

Afghan policemen keep watch at the site of an attack in Kabul, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani

Close
9 / 10
<p>Afghan policemen keep watch at the site of an attack in Kabul, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan policemen keep watch at the site of an attack in Kabul, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani

Friday, October 18, 2013

Afghan policemen keep watch at the site of an attack in Kabul, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Typhoon hits Japan

Typhoon hits Japan

Next Slideshows

Typhoon hits Japan

Typhoon hits Japan

A typhoon kills 17 people in Japan, most on an offshore island, but largely sparing the capital.

18 Oct 2013
Inside the Kenya mall massacre

Inside the Kenya mall massacre

Still frame images from security cameras inside the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi during the attack.

18 Oct 2013
The snipers of Syria

The snipers of Syria

The frontlines of the sniper wars on the streets of Syria.

18 Oct 2013
Liverpool Fashion Week

Liverpool Fashion Week

Backstage and runway moments from Liverpool.

18 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures