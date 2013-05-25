Edition:
Taliban attack in Kabul

<p>Children run away after an explosion in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Afghan policemen help a wounded comrade out of his checkpost after an explosion in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>A wounded Afghan policeman is carried away from the site of an explosion in Kabul after Taliban militants launched a coordinated attack on a U.N. compound in the center of the Afghan capital, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Afghan policemen take up position as smoke billows from the site of an explosion in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>A wounded Afghan policeman is being carried away from the site of an explosion in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>An Afghan policeman takes up a position after explosions in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Men carry a wounded Afghan policeman away from the site of an explosion in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>An Afghan policeman runs for cover after shootings and explosions in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>A damaged vehicle is parked at the site of an explosion in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>A woman and a child run away after shootings and explosions in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>A wounded Afghan policeman is helped away from the site of an explosion in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Afghan policemen help an unidentified foreigner get away from the site of explosions in Kabul, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

