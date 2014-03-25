Taliban gunmen attack election office
An Afghan policeman stands guard next to electoral posters at an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. Suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the election commission office beside the home of presidential candidate Ashraf...more
An Afghan policeman stands guard next to electoral posters at an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. Suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the election commission office beside the home of presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani, rattling nerves in the Afghan capital less than two weeks before a crucial election. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan policemen inspect a damaged car at an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan policemen leave an election commission office following an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014.REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Bloodstained electoral posters are seen on a wheelbarrow at an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan municipality workers clean an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan policemen stand guard at an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan security personnel stand guard on the roof of an election commission office, above a damaged car, after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan policemen stand guard outside the gate of an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan policeman stands guard near the site of an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan policemen take up position next to an election poster of presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani near an election commission office during an attack by gunmen in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A municipality worker looks at the broken window of a room at an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan security personnel holds weapons as he rushes towards an election commission office during an attack by gunmen in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan security personnel gestures atop a military vehicle near an election commission office during an attack by gunmen in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A poster promoting the upcoming election lies on the ground, stained with blood, after an attack at an election commission office in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan policeman stands guard at an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan policeman stands guard at an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
