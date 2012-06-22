Edition:
United Kingdom
Fri Jun 22, 2012

Taliban siege lakeside hotel

<p>WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Smoke rises from a hotel as NATO helicopters fly over the site of an attack outside Kabul June 22, 2012. At least 20 people were killed before a long siege was ended at Spozhmai hotel outside the Afghan capital, during which Taliban gunmen took scores of hostages, another bold attack that showed a potent insurgency remains after more than a decade of war. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Smoke rises from a hotel as NATO helicopters fly over the site of an attack outside Kabul June 22, 2012. At least 20 people were killed before a long siege was ended at Spozhmai hotel outside the Afghan capital, during which Taliban gunmen took scores of hostages, another bold attack that showed a potent insurgency remains after more than a decade of war. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>Smoke rises from a hotel as a NATO helicopter flies over the site of attack outside of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>An Afghan National Army soldier takes his position at the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>A NATO helicopter arrives at the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Afghan National Army soldiers run to cover themselves at the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>A member of the Afghan security uses a pair of binoculars near the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Smoke rises from a hotel over the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Afghan National army soldiers carry a victim of an attack on a hotel, on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Afghans look at dead bodies of victims of an attack at a hotel, on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Afghanistan security forces celebrate their victory after a Taliban attack near Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ishaq</p>

<p>A member of the Afghan security force holds a Kalashnikov rifle which belonged to a dead Taliban insurgent, after an operation on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ishaq</p>

<p>An Afghan policeman takes pictures of the body of an attacker at a hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Blood and sandals are seen on the ground after an operation on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ishaq</p>

<p>Afghan policemen arrive at the site of an attack at a hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>An Afghan man cries after losing relatives to an attack on a hotel , on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Afghan security forces celebrate their victory after a Taliban attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>An Afghan man looks into the windows at a hotel after an attack in the compound, on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>An Afghan policeman is reflected in a mirror at a hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>An Afghan policeman walks at the Spozhmai hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Empty bullet casings are seen on the ground after an operation on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ishaq</p>

