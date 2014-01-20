Talking TV
Creator, executive producer and actress Lena Dunham and fellow actress Jemima Kirke talk about HBO's "Girls" during the Winter 2014 TCA presentations in Pasadena, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jimmy Fallon, host of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", takes part in a panel discussion at the NBC portion of the 2014 Winter Press Tour for the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Heather Graham gestures as she talks about Lifetime's "Flowers in the Attic" during the Winter 2014 TCA presentations in Pasadena, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Keifer Sutherland, executive producer and actor, speaks on the return of "24: Live Another Day" with actress Mary Lynn Rajskub during FOX network's part of the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter 2014 presentations in Pasadena, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Judge Jennifer Lopez of "American Idol" participates in Fox Broadcasting Company's part of the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter 2014 presentations in Pasadena, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Executive producer Mitchell Cannold (L-R), executive producer and director Brannon Braga, host Neil DeGrasse Tyson, executive producer Seth MacFarlane, executive producer and writer Ann Druyan of the new show "Cosmos" participate in Fox Broadcasting Company's part of the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter 2014 presentations in Pasadena, January 13 , 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actors Matthew McConaughey, Michelle Monaghan and Woody Harrelson talk about HBO's "True Detective" during the Winter 2014 TCA presentations in Pasadena, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actors Chloe Sevigny and James D'Arcy talk about A&E's "Those Who Kill" during the Winter 2014 TCA presentations in Pasadena, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Host Seth Meyers takes part in a panel discussion about "Late Night with Seth Meyers" at the NBC portion of the 2014 Winter Press Tour for the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actors Carly Chaikin and Cheryl Hines talk about ABC's "Suburgatory" during the Winter 2014 TCA presentations in Pasadena, California, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Matt Lanter talks about The CW's "Star-Crossed" during the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter 2014 presentations in Pasadena, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
(L-R) "American Dream Builders" Judge and former NFL star Eddie George, Judge Monica Pedersen, Executive Producer and host Nate Berkus take part in a panel discussion at the NBC portion of the 2014 Winter Press Tour for the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Gillian Anderson from the series "Crisis" takes part in a panel discussion at the NBC portion of the 2014 Winter Press Tour for the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress and host of television game show "Hollywood Game Night" Jane Lynch demonstrates her show with volunteers from the critics attending the NBC portion of the 2014 Winter Press Tour for the Television Critics Association (TCA) in Pasadena, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actresses Brooklyn Decker and Majandra Delfino talk about CBS' "Friends With Better Lives" during the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter 2014 presentations in Pasadena, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actors Tobey Maguire and Kristen Wiig talk about IFC's "The Spoils of Babylon" during the Winter 2014 TCA presentations in Pasadena, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cast members Josh Hartnett and Eva Green of "Penny Dreadful" participate in a panel during Showtime networks' part of the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter 2014 presentations in Pasadena, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Actor Christopher Meloni of the new television show "Surviving Jack" takes a photograph of the audience as he participate in Fox Broadcasting Company's part of the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter 2014 presentations in Pasadena, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Co-executive producer and actor Mark Ruffalo and actress Julia Roberts talk about HBO's "The Normal Heart" during the Winter 2014 TCA presentations in Pasadena, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Australian actress Rachael Taylor from the series "Crisis" takes part in a panel discussion at the NBC portion of the 2014 Winter Press Tour for the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Rapper and actor RZA of the new television show "Gang Related" participates in Fox Broadcasting Company's part of the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter 2014 presentations in Pasadena, January 13 , 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Executive producer Joel Fields (L) and cast member Keri Russell of drama series "The Americans" participate in a panel during FX Networks' part of the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter 2014 presentations in Pasadena, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
(L-R) Actresses Ana Ortiz, Dania Ramirez and Roselyn Sanchez talk about Lifetime's "Devious Maids" during the Winter 2014 TCA presentations in Pasadena, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cast members Billy Bob Thornton and Martin Freeman of "Fargo" participate in a panel during FX Networks' part of the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter 2014 presentations in Pasadena, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actresses Teri Polo (L-R), Sherri Saum, and Maia Mitchell talk about ABC Family's "The Fosters" during the Winter 2014 TCA presentations in Pasadena, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Allison Williams talks about HBO's "Girls" during the Winter 2014 TCA presentations in Pasadena, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actors James Purefoy (L) and Kevin Bacon from "The Following" participate in Fox Broadcasting Company's part of the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter 2014 presentations in Pasadena, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actor Haley Joel Osment talks about IFC's TV series "The Spoils of Babylon" during the Winter 2014 TCA presentations in Pasadena, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actors Majandra Delfino (L-R), Kevin Connolly, and James Van Der Beek talk about CBS' "Friends With Better Lives" during the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter 2014 presentations in Pasadena, California January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
"Growing up Fisher" Executive producer Jason Bateman takes part in a panel discussion at the NBC portion of the 2014 Winter Press Tour for the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
